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'Big Brother 28' live feed reveals major shake-up as fan favorite replaces Lyric on the elimination block

'Big Brother 28' live feeds reveal the POV winner and final nominations for the second week, with 'Survivor' alum playing a tough game.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Rick Devens making his nominations — Cover Image Source: CBS
Rick Devens making his nominations — Cover Image Source: CBS

'Big Brother 28' was in for an explosive week when Rick Devens decided to draw lines in the sand, instead of going safe. The 'Survivor' alum won HOH and decided to target the 'strongest' contestant on the other side, Rome Seymour. To do that, he nominated Rome's two close allies, Lyric (his showmance) and Jason. He also put up Melody as a pawn. He made it clear with his speech that the real target was Rome, suggesting that if any of them came down, Rome would go up as the target. The ceremony was quite eventful, as Angela and Jason got into it, along with Rome and Haley. The house was left in tatters after the nominations, with everyone waiting for the veto competition.

Rick in 'Big Brother 28'
A still of Rick in 'Big Brother 28' (Image Source: CBS)

The 'Power of Veto' competition took place on Saturday. Along with the HOH and nominees, Barrett and Angela were picked to play. This was perfect for Rick's plan, as both Barrett and Angela are part of his alliance, 'Tool Shed.' Live feeds went out for a few hours, coming back with Rick as the winner. The competition involved a puzzle. According to live-feed reports, Jason briefly checked his completed puzzle before hitting the buzzer, allowing Rick to win the competition. The fans were in for another shocker when it slowly became clear that Rick wanted to use the Veto on Lyric instead of Melody. Angela and Dee were both on board with the plan. Lyric's better relationship with the alums than Melody's, and her distancing herself from Rome, were working in her favor. 

Jason in Big Brother 28
A still of Jason in Big Brother 28 (Image Source: CBS)

Drew, another member of 'Tool Shed' and Melody's close ally, put forward the argument that taking Lyric off the block would ensure that Rome had one vote to save him. This could throw their plan into jeopardy, as the other side still had significant numbers. However, Drew's weak positioning in the alliance meant that his suggestions fell on deaf ears. Lyric and Rome also attempted to mend fences with Rick in hopes of securing Lyric's safety. The Veto ceremony took place on Monday, in which Rick took off Lyric and replaced her with Rome. Currently, Rome remains the house target. However, things could change by the time Thursday arrives, as Dee seems to be heavily interested in taking out Melody, especially against Jason. 

Rome in 'Big Brother 28'
Rome in 'Big Brother 28' — Image Source: CBS

The campaigning is in full flow, with Rome having offered himself as a shield to all the guys. Jason has promised Angela safety, and also seems to have Dee's favor. Melody has also checked in with both her allies and 'Tool Shed' to ensure that votes are still in her favor. All three nominees will play in the upcoming Blockbuster, which would grant safety to one of them. Based on who ends up on the block, Rome and Jason currently appear to be the most vulnerable nominees. The POV competition and ceremony will be seen on Wednesday, and the live eviction follows on Thursday. Both will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

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