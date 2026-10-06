Is a new episode of ‘Traitors: New Blood’ airing this week? Episode 5 set to return with big burial twist

The upcoming Episode 5 will feature an exciting turn of events, including a ‘Murder in Plain Sight.’

Episode 5 of ‘Traitors: New Blood’ is set to air on October 8, after a week without new episodes. Earlier, on October 1, the reality show did not air a new episode because of MLB (Major League Baseball) playoff coverage. But the wait will be over soon, as a new episode airs this week. Episode 5, titled ‘Wake of the Living Dead,’ is set to air this Thursday at 8 pm ET on NBC. Viewers can stream the episode and witness the upcoming twist.

A still from ‘Traitors: New Blood’ sneak peek featuring the host Alan Cumming (Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)

The upcoming episode will feature a “Murder in Plain Sight” twist. The Traitors will be tasked with eliminating a Faithful in front of everyone. While doing that, the Traitors will also have to avoid suspicions from fellow participants. Otherwise, they might get on someone’s radar and end up with a target on their backs. Currently, there are three Traitors in the castle. This includes Tomica Adams, Joe Vanella, and accomplish-turned-Traitor Katie Fites. None of the three current Traitors has a target on them from any of their fellow players. So far, the three have managed to stay away from suspicious eyes.

A still from ‘Traitors: New Blood’ sneak peek (Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)

​However, Episode 5 is all set with yet another twist, in which one of the Faithfuls will be “murdered”, that too in plain sight. This means the Traitors will be given a task to complete while avoiding everyone’s suspicion. Once they complete the task, their target will be considered “murdered,” meaning eliminated. NBC also shared a sneak peek at the upcoming episode. The show host Alan Cumming announced, “Welcome to the most epic burial this castle has ever seen. I must tell you a twist in this terrifying tale: “Murder in Plain Sight.”

A still from ‘Traitors: New Blood’ sneak peek (Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)

The next scene features Joe, one of the Traitors, reading a clue: “If they catch the apple, they will be murdered.” In another confessional, he screamed that he needed somebody to take an apple from the fruit bowl. Another participant confessed to the cameras, “I’m re-thinking my life choices at this point.” In another scene, the host announced, “The time has come to be buried alive.” He was referring to the iconic task where participants have to lie down in a grave. Each has a grave with their name marked on it. The upcoming episode is surely going to be highly exciting, as there will be a murder in plain sight, which is always one of the highly awaited moves from ‘The Traitors.’