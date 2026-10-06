MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 12 gets an update after Bravo teases ‘Summer House’ crossover

Bravo show’s Season 11 concluded with the latest Episode 18, which aired on October 5.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 7 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 featuring Nathan Gallagher, Joe Bradley, and Captain Sandy Yawn (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 featuring Nathan Gallagher, Joe Bradley, and Captain Sandy Yawn (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 concluded with its recently released Episode 18. With that, another season of the Bravo show ended. Now that the fan-favorite show has wrapped up, fans are wondering whether Season 12 will air. Earlier, on August 6, Bravo shared a post via their Instagram with the caption, “Yachting should be fun. #SummerHouse x #BelowDeckMed crossover? FUN! Coming 2027,” and teased the upcoming season. The crossover will feature ‘Summer House’ cast members enjoying time on the yacht, with the ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ crew also there.

The photo Bravo shared featured Jesse Solomon, Mia Calabrese, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, and Bailey Taylor posing with Captain Sandy Yawn and fan favorite Aesha Scott. With that, Bravo teased the crossover between the two shows. However, they have not yet officially announced the renewal of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 12, only shared the post. But since the show’s final episode was just released, the makers will announce the renewal soon. With the upcoming crossover between ‘Summer House’ and ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’, the next season will air next year, though Bravo has yet to announce the official release date. 

Nathan
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 featuring Nathan Gallagher (Image Source: @Bravo)

Notably, the photo of Aesha and Captain Sandy confirms that both will be part of the upcoming season. It would be interesting to see which current crew members will return for the upcoming season. Fans must know that Nathan Gallagher faced legal trouble for a few months after the show’s filming ended. Ever since, the ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ cast member has been linked to an alleged domestic violence incident, and Bravo has cut ties with him. So, Nathan won’t be joining the crew for the upcoming season.

​As for the crossover, ‘Summer House’ is also set to return for Season 11. With the cast enjoying their time on the yacht, a few additional cast members will also appear in the upcoming season. This includes KJ Dillard, who was not present in the crossover but will be part of the show. Interestingly, former cast members Amanda Batula and West Wilson won’t be joining the ‘Summer House’ cast for another season, since they are no longer part of the show. According to Bravo, Season 12 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ will air sometime in 2027; however, they haven’t announced an official date yet.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Why is ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 not on Discovery Plus? Here’s where you can watch as Kody exits show
SISTER WIVES (2010)

Why is ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 not on Discovery Plus? Here’s where you can watch as Kody exits show

‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 is currently airing new episodes every Sunday at 10:00 p.m. ET on TLC
4 hours ago
Is a new episode of ‘Traitors: New Blood’ airing this week? Episode 5 set to return with big burial twist
REALITY TV

Is a new episode of ‘Traitors: New Blood’ airing this week? Episode 5 set to return with big burial twist

The upcoming Episode 5 will feature an exciting turn of events, including a ‘Murder in Plain Sight.’
5 hours ago
Former Grand Ole Opry tour guide earns 4-chair turn on ‘The Voice’ as coaches fight to win her over
THE VOICE

Former Grand Ole Opry tour guide earns 4-chair turn on ‘The Voice’ as coaches fight to win her over

31-year-old Kayleigh Mathews won everyone’s hearts as she performed Vince Gill’s 'When I Call Your Name'
7 hours ago
‘The Voice’ Season 30 contestant stuns coaches as he gets second chance 13 years after first audition
THE VOICE

‘The Voice’ Season 30 contestant stuns coaches as he gets second chance 13 years after first audition

Brandon Diaz introduced the coaches to his wife, Jackie Foster, who competed on ‘The Voice’ Season 14
8 hours ago
'Southern Charm' Season 12 sets release date as trailer raises questions over a possible love child
REALITY TV

'Southern Charm' Season 12 sets release date as trailer raises questions over a possible love child

An ex returns and a newcomer complicates Austen Kroll’s dating life in 'Southern Charm' Season 12.
18 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’ Season 21: Janelle calls Kody’s ‘apology tour’ insincere as he exits show after 16 years
SISTER WIVES (2010)

‘Sister Wives’ Season 21: Janelle calls Kody’s ‘apology tour’ insincere as he exits show after 16 years

Meri, Janelle, and Christine react to Kody and Robyn’s exit after 16 years on the TLC show.
1 day ago
‘The Bachelor’ may have just found its new lead and it’s not who you’d expect
THE BACHELOR (2002)

‘The Bachelor’ may have just found its new lead and it’s not who you’d expect

'The Bachelor' Season 30 is set to air sometime in 2027 on ABC
1 day ago
Who went home on ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 Episode 2? Outdoor toilets and injuries lead to three exits
REALITY TV

Who went home on ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 Episode 2? Outdoor toilets and injuries lead to three exits

The latest ‘Special Forces’ episode featured three unexpected exits and two challenges
4 days ago
‘Big Brother’ gets major future update during Season 28 finale
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother’ gets major future update during Season 28 finale

The show's host, Julie Chen Moonves, shared the big announcement after the Season 28 winner was revealed
4 days ago
Who won ‘Big Brother’ 28? Here’s who took home the $750,000 prize
BIG BROTHER

Who won ‘Big Brother’ 28? Here’s who took home the $750,000 prize

Drew, Taylor, and Rick went head-to-head in the finale of the fan-favorite CBS reality show
4 days ago