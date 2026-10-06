‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 12 gets an update after Bravo teases ‘Summer House’ crossover

Bravo show’s Season 11 concluded with the latest Episode 18, which aired on October 5.

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 concluded with its recently released Episode 18. With that, another season of the Bravo show ended. Now that the fan-favorite show has wrapped up, fans are wondering whether Season 12 will air. Earlier, on August 6, Bravo shared a post via their Instagram with the caption, “Yachting should be fun. #SummerHouse x #BelowDeckMed crossover? FUN! Coming 2027,” and teased the upcoming season. The crossover will feature ‘Summer House’ cast members enjoying time on the yacht, with the ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ crew also there.

The photo Bravo shared featured Jesse Solomon, Mia Calabrese, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, and Bailey Taylor posing with Captain Sandy Yawn and fan favorite Aesha Scott. With that, Bravo teased the crossover between the two shows. However, they have not yet officially announced the renewal of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 12, only shared the post. But since the show’s final episode was just released, the makers will announce the renewal soon. With the upcoming crossover between ‘Summer House’ and ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’, the next season will air next year, though Bravo has yet to announce the official release date.

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 featuring Nathan Gallagher (Image Source: @Bravo)

Notably, the photo of Aesha and Captain Sandy confirms that both will be part of the upcoming season. It would be interesting to see which current crew members will return for the upcoming season. Fans must know that Nathan Gallagher faced legal trouble for a few months after the show’s filming ended. Ever since, the ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ cast member has been linked to an alleged domestic violence incident, and Bravo has cut ties with him. So, Nathan won’t be joining the crew for the upcoming season.

​As for the crossover, ‘Summer House’ is also set to return for Season 11. With the cast enjoying their time on the yacht, a few additional cast members will also appear in the upcoming season. This includes KJ Dillard, who was not present in the crossover but will be part of the show. Interestingly, former cast members Amanda Batula and West Wilson won’t be joining the ‘Summer House’ cast for another season, since they are no longer part of the show. According to Bravo, Season 12 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ will air sometime in 2027; however, they haven’t announced an official date yet.