'Southern Charm' Season 12 sets release date as trailer raises questions over a possible love child

An ex returns and a newcomer complicates Austen Kroll’s dating life in 'Southern Charm' Season 12.

Charleston’s social circle is packing more than luggage for its next trip. 'Southern Charm' Season 12 has a premiere date, and its trailer puts a possible love child on the dinner menu in Maui. Back home, former flames and overlapping romances are testing the group’s relationships. The trailer raises the question of who might be involved without settling the rumor.

Bravo announced that Season 12 premieres Thursday, November 12, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock. The season’s episode count has not been confirmed. The announcement also introduces a newcomer with connections to two returning cast members.

Venita Aspen, Salley Carson, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Molly O’Connell, Rodrigo Reyes, Whitner Slagsvol and Shep Rose are returning. Joining them is model Allie Newman, Aspen’s friend and Kroll’s former flame. Patricia Altschul and Whitney-Sudler Smith will also appear. Charley Manley returns with her boyfriend, 'Southern Hospitality' cast member Justin Assad.

Newman’s arrival puts Kroll’s dating life under scrutiny. Carson accuses him of keeping dates with Newman a secret, while he tells Conover that he went home with O’Connell. Carson confronts O’Connell, who points out that Carson and Kroll are not dating. Kroll also challenges Carson’s involvement in his personal life, leaving her in tears.

The 'Southern Charm' Season 12 cast poses for a promotional photo ahead of the November premiere (Image Source: Bravo)

Slagsvol’s relationships bring another set of questions. The trailer shows him asking Newman out while also sending Aspen shirtless photos. Newman later confronts him, and Carson and Aspen clash. Meanwhile, Rose receives a text from his ex, Taylor Ann Green, and the pair reconnect over drinks as Conover questions his friend’s intentions.

The Maui trip brings the love-child rumor to the table. In the trailer, Smith says, “There’s an elephant in the room that needs to be addressed.” He adds, “The assumption is that one of you has a love child.” LeCroy asks whether there is a picture, and Newman replies, “I’ll show the baby.”

Craig Conover reads a children’s book in the 'Southern Charm' Season 12 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

That exchange does not establish who the rumor concerns or whether it is true. Viewers will have to wait for the season to reveal the context. Bravo’s press release frames the group’s return this way: “After a reunion where the status of friendships and situationships remained ambiguous, the Charmers are determined to define their relationships and mend wounds.” It continues, “However, when true feelings bubble up and juicy rumors catch fire, the group seeks to unveil the truth — even if it costs them more than just friendships.”