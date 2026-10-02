‘Big Brother’ gets major future update during Season 28 finale

The show's host, Julie Chen Moonves, shared the big announcement after the Season 28 winner was revealed

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 finally revealed its winner and America’s Favorite Housemate. ‘Survivor’ alum Rick Devens won both the titles, with Taylor Brown finishing as the runner-up. As the fan-favorite show’s current season comes to an end, fans are in for a treat. During the finale, host Julie Chen Moonves announced that the reality competition has been renewed for two more seasons. Right after revealing the winner, she confirmed that the network has picked up both Season 29 and Season 30.

​Notably, fans witnessed the series' 1,000th episode during ‘Big Brother’ 28, making it the first primetime series to achieve this feat. The season featured cast members from various age groups, including Ashley Trail, Barrett Pfeiffer, Chuck Anyanwu, Drew Campbell, Haley Thogmartin, Jason de Puy, Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk, LaTrice “Lala” Verrett, Lyric Medeiros, Melody Morris, Mallory Aurichio, Rome Seymour, and Taylor Brown. The CBS show also featured an iconic trio in the BB House. They were: ‘Big Brother’ 26 alum Angela Murray, Dee Valladares, and Rick Devens.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring the three finalists Taylor, Drew, and Rick (Cover Image Source: CBS)

After weeks of backstabbing, planning, and plotting against their fellow housemates, it all came down to three finalists: Rick Devens, Drew Campbell, and Taylor Brown. In an exciting turn of events, the Final Head of Household (HOH) delivered surprising results. Taylor won Part 1 of the final HOH; Rick won Parts 2 and 3. As the final HOH winner, Rick had to choose between Drew and Taylor for the Final 2, ultimately selecting Taylor. The decision may have surprised viewers, given that Drew had been his close ally. However, Rick appeared to believe that this decision would help him secure more jury votes, which is exactly what happened. With a 6-1 vote, Rick won and took home the grand prize.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Finale featuring the show host Julie Chen Moonves (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Matthew Taplinger)

Every year, a brand-new season brings a new batch of participants into the BB House. With the show renewed for two more seasons, viewers can look forward to two more years of the competition, each potentially bringing a new unique theme. For the recently concluded season, the show introduced a Time-Travel theme. The BB House featured theme-related interiors, tasks, twists, and unexpected new arrivals. It remains to be seen what themes the upcoming seasons will feature and what new twists the CBS show will introduce.