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‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 8 Spoilers: HOH, nominations, and eviction revealed

While the latest episode featured challenges from the medieval-themed twist, the spoilers revealed who was eliminated from the BB House.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring housemates from the latest medieval-themed twist (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring housemates from the latest medieval-themed twist (Cover Image Source: CBS)

Since ‘Big Brother’ host Julie Chen Moonves announced a new twist during the 1000th episode celebration, fans were shocked to learn about it. Also, she shared that the Medieval Times theme will continue while the feeds are still down. All those events were featured in the latest episode, including ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 8 elimination. After spending two days without live feeds, viewers learned everything about the Week 8 medieval-themed twist, including the latest Head of Household (HOH), nominations, eviction, and more. The Sunday, August 30 episode saw a series of competitions hosted by ‘Big Brother’ alums.

​The latest ‘Big Brother’ episode picked up from Mallory’s elimination, which was the Week 7 eviction. Usually, after an eviction, the remaining housemates go through an HOH competition. However, this time fans witnessed returning ‘Big Brother’ legends inside the BB House. The Week 8 medieval-themed twist saw Britney Haynes announcing that there wouldn’t be an HOH competition. The housemates went through a series of challenges, which featured winning contestants earning Stones for Safety. With that, they could save themselves and a few of their fellow housemates. They also had the power to give Stones of Sacrifice and choose contestants to compete in the challenge.

A still from ‘Big Brother’
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Drew (Image Source: CBS)

The three rounds of challenges were hosted by alums including Britney Haynes, Cody Calafiore, and Tiffany Mitchell. By the end of the challenges, fans saw Dee, Drew, and Barrett win, while the Stone of Safety recipient and Stone of Sacrifice will be revealed in Wednesday’s episode. In the end, Barrett won the power to choose two players to compete against Haley during the final phase of the medieval-themed twist. However, the episode ended before the results were announced. But live-feed spoilers revealed Haley’s elimination from the competition.

‘Big Brother’
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Haley from the medieval-themed twist (Image Source: CBS)

Later, Drew won the HOH competition after the medieval-themed twist ended. Later in the live feeds, fans learned that Drew nominated Lala, Taylor, and Yash for the upcoming elimination. However, since it happened after the Sunday night episode concluded, not all viewers saw it. As for the latest Power of Veto (POV), Yash won. So now, he has the power to save himself from the upcoming elimination. As a result, Drew will have to choose a replacement nominee instead of Yash. Fans can stream ‘Big Brother’ live feeds through Paramount+ and Pluto TV and witness what happens next.

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