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‘The Voice’ Season 30 contestant stuns coaches as he gets second chance 13 years after first audition

Brandon Diaz introduced the coaches to his wife, Jackie Foster, who competed on ‘The Voice’ Season 14
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 7 HOURS AGO
Stills from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Blind Auditions Part 5 featuring Kelly Clarkson, Brandon, and Adam Levine (Cover Image Source: NBC)
Stills from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Blind Auditions Part 5 featuring Kelly Clarkson, Brandon, and Adam Levine (Cover Image Source: NBC)

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Blind Auditions Part 5 featured several artists taking the stage, including one singer with a prior connection to the show. Brandon Diaz, a 29-year-old singer, performed Justin Timberlake’s 'Drink You Away' and impressed the coaches and the audience. Queen Latifah was the first to turn her chair, followed by Kelly Clarkson.

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Blind Auditions Part 5
A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Blind Auditions Part 5 featuring Brandon (Image Source: NBC)

Kelly told Brandon, “Vocally, you’re insane.” She and Queen Latifah bantered over who turned their chair first, leading to a hilarious exchange. Kelly continued, “I think you’re so talented, man. You have the soulfulness going on.” When Kelly asked Brandon what he had been doing, his response surprised the coaches. “This is actually not my first time on this stage. I was here over a decade ago,” he said. Brandon revealed that both Adam Levine and Kelly were coaches when he first auditioned for the show during Season 4 as a teen. At the time, none of the coaches turned their chairs for him. He revealed that his wife, Jackie Foster, previously competed on ‘The Voice’ Season 14. Kelly immediately remembered Jackie, and Brandon said, “She was able to get on both of you guys’ teams.” Adam also recalled having Jackie on his team, “Of course. I remember her. Yeah. That’s so awesome. That’s great. I wish I would have known all this before.”

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Blind Auditions Part 5
A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Blind Auditions Part 5 featuring Brandon and Jackie (Image Source: NBC)

While Kelly pointed out that Adam and Riley didn’t turn their chairs, Adam admitted, “I made a mistake.” Riley also noted, “It got very difficult to not turn.” Queen said it was a “big mistake” that neither of them turned their chairs, and Kelly agreed. Although Adam wanted Brandon on his team, Queen said the singer needed “new energy” and that the “vibe” was right. “This is allowing you to continue to do exactly what you did, but better and better until you take the whole thing,” she added.

​While talking to Brandon, Kelly asked whether Jackie was also there. Soon, the former contestant stepped onto the stage and greeted everyone. When Kelly asked whether the husband-wife duo was going to “release some stuff,” Jackie responded, “It hasn’t happened yet, but maybe after he wins.” Everyone then waited for Brandon to make his decision. Soon, he made up his mind and announced, “I have to go with my gut, and I have to go with the person that saw it from the get-go.” Brandon joined Team Queen, as she was the first coach to turn the chair for him. Kelly and Adam then met Jackie while Queen welcomed Brandon to her team.

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