CBS reveals crazy theme for ‘Big Brother 28’ and teases a season unlike anything fans have seen

'Big Brother 28' reveals 'Time Trip' theme and fans are convinced returnees are coming

For the last few weeks, 'Big Brother' fans have flooded social media with speculations about the upcoming season. The network has finally revealed the theme for the show's 28th season, which has just fueled those 'returnees' rumors. CBS shared that this year's theme will be 'Big Brother: Time Trip.' The season promises to be a journey through several decades. The show has also released pictures of this year's house design, which complements the theme to a T. There are relics from several eras spread in the house, where houseguests will enter on Thursday, July 9, to fight for the ultimate prize of $750,000.

Still of 'Big Brother' host Julie Chen Moonves (Image Source: Instagram | @bigbrothercbs)

A futuristic aesthetic also accompanies these relics from the 80s and 2000s. It suggests the houseguests will have to weaponize both their past and future to walk out as the winner. The show also plans to incorporate throwbacks from its rich history. How exactly this will happen remains to be seen. Fans are hoping it means appearances from past houseguests. However, it could very well be old twists or a reiteration of previous iconic moments. "For Season 28, we're throwing out all the rules of time and space and sending our houseguests on a journey unlike anything you've ever seen before. From prehistoric times to iconic decades and unforgettable moments from Big Brother history, this house is packed with surprises around every single corner," host Julie Chen shared about the theme.

Still of an entryway from the house (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Matthew Taplinger)

The photos feature some of the most unique decors ever used in 'Big Brother' history. The entryway welcomes houseguests with a faux-neon sign, alongside several clocks. The living room contains 17-foot gothic windows placed against oxblood stone walls. This portion of the house contains striking relics such as a Triceratops skull and royal crown jewels. Other noteworthy relics spread across the house include a 1940s jukebox, an '80s transparent phone, a time laser, a pogo stick, and a keytar. The bathroom boasts subatomic-inspired lighting fixtures alongside gears and other mechanical details. Two kinds of rooms have been revealed in the pictures, one of which can house five houseguests and is filled with artifacts alongside two entryways. The other one contains pod beds, organic ladders, and nebula visuals. The houseguests will also be able to enjoy a vintage lounge and a time-lapse gym. A clock tower, symbolizing the power of time this season, ties the design.

Still of the sleep pod room in Big Brother house (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Matthew Taplinger)

In an interview with Parade, Julie Chen shared, "Time travel, that could go forward or backwards, and that will play into some of the competitions." "Does that mean we're going to bring back some competitions you haven't seen since Season 2, 3, 4, 5? I sure hope so. I'm pretty sure you're going to be like, 'Oh, they haven't done that forever!' And then with the time travel theme, maybe we'll do a new twist, which is, 'You loved that competition in Season 4. But they have to be, I don't know, surrounded by dinosaurs.'" She also mentioned that "controversial people" will be factored in, now if they are going to be from 'Big Brother,' 'Survivor,' or any other show, and if they will be part of the show remains to be seen. The Sun added early in June that the production is actively looking to bring past contestants into the latest installment of the CBS show.