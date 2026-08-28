Why are the ‘Big Brother’ live feeds down? Here’s when they will return after latest elimination

‘Big Brother’ host Julie Chen Moonves announced a surprising twist during the 1000th episode celebration

The latest ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 episode featured the highly anticipated 1000th episode celebration. Julie Chen Moonves also hosted the Week 7 elimination after the housemates cast their votes. After Drew won the BB Block Buster challenge, Mallory and Taylor found themselves in danger of going home. During the live elimination, Mallory was evicted with six votes against her. The episode also saw the host reflect on the reality show’s 26-year run. Fans were treated to archival footage featuring the most iconic moments over the years. However, what happened next left the audience shocked.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Mallory's elimination (Image Source: CBS)

The ‘Big Brother’ host announced an all-new twist, during which the live feeds will be discontinued for over three days. Julie Chen Moonves announced that, for the first time, the live feeds will go dark until the next episode of the CBS show airs on Sunday. Additionally, she noted that there won’t be a Head of Household (HOH) competition for Week 8. The housemates also won’t compete for the Power of Veto. Fans will now get a glimpse into the BB house when the live feeds return after Sunday's episode. During the episode, viewers will witness the remaining housemates navigate Medieval Times, as part of the show’s ‘Time Trip’ theme.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Keanu Soto, Britney Haynes, Tiffany Mitchell, and Cody Calafiore during the show’s ‘Time Trip’ theme (Image Source: CBS)

The live feeds going dark was an unexpected update, as fans enjoy following the drama unfold inside the house. They also receive spoilers about the next week's HOH and more. However, this week, things will be different. Until the next ‘Big Brother’ episode airs, Julie Chen Moonves suggested fans should “put your screens away, go outside, smell the flowers.”

The latest milestone episode included appearances from the show's alums and featured some of their most legendary moments, catchphrases, and more. Dan Gheesling was recognized for Best Moment for his “funeral” performance, while Janelle Pierzina, who has played the game four times, won in the Best to Never Win category. Janelle was also recognized as the Favorite Comp Beast. The Cookout won the fan award for being the favorite alliance, while Dan Gheesling was named the Favorite Winner of all time.