MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Why are the ‘Big Brother’ live feeds down? Here’s when they will return after latest elimination

‘Big Brother’ host Julie Chen Moonves announced a surprising twist during the 1000th episode celebration
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Big Brother’ featuring Angela (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still from ‘Big Brother’ featuring Angela (Cover Image Source: CBS)

The latest ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 episode featured the highly anticipated 1000th episode celebration. Julie Chen Moonves also hosted the Week 7 elimination after the housemates cast their votes. After Drew won the BB Block Buster challenge, Mallory and Taylor found themselves in danger of going home. During the live elimination, Mallory was evicted with six votes against her. The episode also saw the host reflect on the reality show’s 26-year run. Fans were treated to archival footage featuring the most iconic moments over the years. However, what happened next left the audience shocked.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Mallory's elimination (Image Source: CBS)

The ‘Big Brother’ host announced an all-new twist, during which the live feeds will be discontinued for over three days. Julie Chen Moonves announced that, for the first time, the live feeds will go dark until the next episode of the CBS show airs on Sunday. Additionally, she noted that there won’t be a Head of Household (HOH) competition for Week 8. The housemates also won’t compete for the Power of Veto. Fans will now get a glimpse into the BB house when the live feeds return after Sunday's episode. During the episode, viewers will witness the remaining housemates navigate Medieval Times, as part of the show’s ‘Time Trip’ theme.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Mallory's elimination (Image Source: @CBS)
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Keanu Soto, Britney Haynes, Tiffany Mitchell, and Cody Calafiore during the show’s ‘Time Trip’ theme (Image Source: CBS)

The live feeds going dark was an unexpected update, as fans enjoy following the drama unfold inside the house. They also receive spoilers about the next week's HOH and more. However, this week, things will be different. Until the next ‘Big Brother’ episode airs, Julie Chen Moonves suggested fans should “put your screens away, go outside, smell the flowers.”

The latest milestone episode included appearances from the show's alums and featured some of their most legendary moments, catchphrases, and more. Dan Gheesling was recognized for Best Moment for his “funeral” performance, while Janelle Pierzina, who has played the game four times, won in the Best to Never Win category. Janelle was also recognized as the Favorite Comp Beast. The Cookout won the fan award for being the favorite alliance, while Dan Gheesling was named the Favorite Winner of all time.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 7 ends with Mallory’s eviction and a major twist
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 7 ends with Mallory’s eviction and a major twist

After Drew won the latest BB Block Buster challenge, a fan-favorite housemate was evicted
3 hours ago
Juliana skips ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ reunion and the reason may surprise fans
REALITY TV

Juliana skips ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ reunion and the reason may surprise fans

Contestant Abby criticizes Juliana’s actions during the ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ reunion, claiming that her trust was broken
18 hours ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 9 gets major update amid Season 8 reunion buzz
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 9 gets major update amid Season 8 reunion buzz

The much-awaited ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion is set to release on August 31
22 hours ago
'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 5 gets release date as trailer teases Taylor-Dakota drama
REALITY TV

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 5 gets release date as trailer teases Taylor-Dakota drama

Dakota Mortensen says he's 'obsessed' with Taylor Frankie Paul in the 'SLOMW' Season 5 trailer
1 day ago
Harry Jowsey hints at new romance during ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ reunion and fans think they know who it is
REALITY TV

Harry Jowsey hints at new romance during ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ reunion and fans think they know who it is

After Harry and Amber confirmed their split, fans have spotted Harry with another model on numerous occasions, which sparked dating rumors
1 day ago
After Tracy Tutor, ‘RHOBH’ Season 16 adds outspoken former Scientologist to its cast
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

After Tracy Tutor, ‘RHOBH’ Season 16 adds outspoken former Scientologist to its cast

With filming already underway, here’s everything we know about the newest addition to the Bravo show
1 day ago
‘Let’s Marry Harry’ couple is no longer together and the honeymoon was the breaking point
REALITY TV

‘Let’s Marry Harry’ couple is no longer together and the honeymoon was the breaking point

‘Let’s Marry Harry’ reunion brought in a lot of drama with Amber Mozo accusing Harry of ‘gaslighting’ and ‘emotional abuse’
1 day ago
Who was eliminated on ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ tonight? Season 42 Episode 5 sends two players home
REALITY TV

Who was eliminated on ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ tonight? Season 42 Episode 5 sends two players home

One contestant was advised to opt out of the competition after an injury in the latest episode of ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’
1 day ago
Is Café Notte still open? Everything that happened in 'Kitchen Nightmares' Season 3 episode 7
REALITY TV

Is Café Notte still open? Everything that happened in 'Kitchen Nightmares' Season 3 episode 7

Ramsay's visit changed Café Notte's kitchen leadership, menu and the family dynamic behind the business.
1 day ago
‘AGT’ Season 21 Quarterfinals deliver major surprise as Mel B's Golden Buzzer changes everything
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

‘AGT’ Season 21 Quarterfinals deliver major surprise as Mel B's Golden Buzzer changes everything

Mel B’s Golden Buzzer sent a teen performer to the 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 finals
1 day ago