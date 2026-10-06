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Why is ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 not on Discovery Plus? Here’s where you can watch as Kody exits show

‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 is currently airing new episodes every Sunday at 10:00 p.m. ET on TLC
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still of Christine and David on 'Sister Wives' (Cover Image Source: TLC)
A still of Christine and David on 'Sister Wives' (Cover Image Source: TLC)

'Sister Wives' is back for Season 21, and it is an understatement to say things are messy. The season premiered on Sunday, October 4, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Since then, fans have been clamoring on Discovery Plus to catch up on the juicy Brown family drama. The reality show has streamed on the platform for years, but this year it does not seem to be the case. Fans who have kept up with the show on the platform were surprised, since no special announcement was made about this change. They took to social media platforms to share their concerns and queries. One of the fans, Shelley Spaulding, shared on 'Sister Wives: Uncensored,' "I just looked for SW on Discovery Plus (where I always watched it), and I am not finding Season 21." The platform carries all previous 20 seasons, but not the current one.

A still of Christine and David from 'Sister Wives'
A still of Christine and David from 'Sister Wives' — (Image Source: YouTube | TLC)

TrustworthyParsnip9 faced the same problem and said, "Has anyone in Canada found where to watch it? We always watched on Discovery Plus." Nancy Bitters and Carol Gould said the same thing. Though nothing has been confirmed, Warner Bros. Discovery often streams its high-demand reality shows on platforms like Max to drive up their subscriptions. This could be why the latest episodes are not available on Discovery Plus. The current season may arrive on the platform later. For now, fans can enjoy the Season 21 drama on Max in certain regions. It is also available on Philo, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling.

A still of Janelle from 'Siter Wives'
A still of Janelle from 'Sister Wives' — (Image Source: TLC)

Fans can subscribe to Philo for $25 per month, while DirecTV charges $64.99 per month. Audience can get Hulu for just $49.99 per month in a limited-time offer. The cheapest are Sling TV at $19.99 per month and Max for $10.99 per month. The premiere episode opened with Christine, Janelle, and Meri reacting to Kody and Robyn's exit. Christine was a bit unsure about the development, Janelle was shocked, and Meri was surprised. The women discussed several family issues, especially the ones raised by the Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona. The trio also reminisced about Kody's controversial Season 20 apology tour. To find out how these three women navigate the show, tune in to TLC every Sunday at 10:00 p.m. ET.

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