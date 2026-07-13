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Who won first HOH in ‘Big Brother’ 28? Live feeds reveal mayhem caused by POV result on ‘Survivor’ alum’s reign

Dee, Angela and Rick Devens go head-to-head in ‘Big Brother’ Season 28’s first HOH competition.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
till from 'Big Brother 28' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
till from 'Big Brother 28' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

'Big Brother' 28 started with a bang, introducing three new reality TV icons as houseguests. These three returnees went head-to-head in the season's first Head of Household (HOH) competition. The result of this all-important competition was revealed on Sunday's episode. The puzzle-making competition named 'Time to Build' had returnees take the help of four newbies. Each of them was given a fire puzzle to complete on a platform kept in place by their team. Dee Valladares emerged victorious and now had the power to shape the game how she wanted. She immediately locked in with fellow alumni Angela Murray and Rick Devens, forming a Final 2 with the latter. The two 'Survivor' alums also devised a plan to dominate the house. Dee vowed to get close to competitors, while Rick began working on the 'misfits.' Rome and Lyric's showmance also gets introduced in the episode. 

Dee from 'Big Brother 28' (Image Source: CBS)
Dee from 'Big Brother 28' (Image Source: CBS)

Dee takes the opportunity to ally with the other two returnees and two new houseguests, Drew and Barrett. They called it 'The Crossovers.' Though Barrett is elated to join, he shared in the Diary Room (DR) that not being in the room when the alliance was formed is a red flag to him and something he will keep in mind. Dee and Rick also form another alliance called 'The Red Corner' with Haley, Chuk, and Kamu. However, the 'Survivor' duo is not that serious about the alliance. Rick calls them "one small piece of Dee and Devens' plan of house domination." Rick soon exposes this alliance to both Drew and Angela, something Dee did not like. 

'The Crossovers' from 'Big Brother 28' (Image Source: CBS)
'The Crossovers' from 'Big Brother 28' (Image Source: CBS)

Then came the nominations. Chuk Anyanwu, Jason De Puy, and Rome Seymour were already safe after winning Night 1 safety competitions. Both alliances pushed their own agendas. Dee decided to nominate one from each group that participated in the HOH competition. This rubbed a few people the wrong way because she promised her group safety during the competition. After some awkward campaigning, Dee nominated Mallory Aurichio, Taylor Brown, and Yash Patel for eviction. Yash, despite being a member of the group who helped Dee during the competition, found himself nominated due to less interaction. Evidently, Mallory took the nomination the hardest and, amidst tears, vowed to win the Power of Veto (POV). 

Nominations in 'Big Brother 28' (Image Source: CBS)
Nominations in 'Big Brother 28' (Image Source: CBS)

According to live feeds, she did exactly that. Mallory won the POV, which sent the house into chaos. Mallory was the house target, and her winning meant that plans needed to be shuffled. After considering Melody for a while, Dee eventually appears to settle on Ashley as her replacement nominee. The Veto ceremony is set to take place on Monday. Most of the house seems to want Yash to get evicted, but with Blockbuster and BB Time Capsule in play, anything can happen. 'Big Brother' 28 will return with a new episode on Wednesday, where the POV results will air. All episodes will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

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