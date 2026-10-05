‘The Bachelor’ may have just found its new lead and it’s not who you’d expect

'The Bachelor' Season 30 is set to air sometime in 2027 on ABC

In May 2026, 'The Bachelor' surprised viewers by announcing that it is accepting submissions for Season 30. After the chaos of the last few months, very few expected the show to get back on its feet so quickly. Since the announcement, viewers have been curious about who will lead the upcoming season. Typically, the Bachelor is chosen from the previous season of 'The Bachelorette.' However, Season 22 of ‘The Bachelorette’ was pulled days before its scheduled premiere, seemingly leaving the show to look elsewhere for its next lead. The franchise has now reportedly turned to Dr. Mike Varshavski to lead the next season, as per Page Six.

Mike posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @doctor.mike)

Since Season 13, the flagship show has mostly selected franchise alums as its lead. The last time the series went outside the franchise was in Season 25, when it cast Matt James, although he also had ties to the franchise. He was set to appear on Clare Crawley's season of 'The Bachelorette,' but was ultimately cast as the 'Bachelor.' He also had a prior friendship with 'Bachelorette' fan favorite Tyler Cameron. As a result, viewers expected the show to continue looking within its roster for its next ‘Bachelor.’

A still of Rachael and Matt from 'The Bachelor' (Image Source: ABC | Photo by Craig Sjodin)

But the reality series has apparently decided to go back to its “old-school roots,” according to the publication. The casting team is looking for a person who actually wants to fall in love rather than someone seeking clout. As a result, the show has reportedly looked outside the franchise and approached Dr. Mike Varshavski, a 36-year-old family medicine practitioner known for sharing health advice online. He has a significant social media following, with 15.1 million subscribers on YouTube and 6 million followers on Instagram. In 2015, Mike was declared 'The Sexiest Doctor Alive' by People. It is important to note that the casting has not been confirmed yet. According to the report, the doctor has only recently been contacted by the team.

A still of Joey Graziadei from 'The Bachelor' 2024 finale (Image Source: ABC)

The update aligns with a past report by US Sun, which states that the show has changed its casting team. The new team's main objective is to pick up ratings. “They need a fresh start. They won’t be following the tradition of choosing someone who’s already part of the franchise," a source shared with the outlet. "He’ll most likely be in his 30s and will have a good career, good morals, and is going to be a huge catch to any contestant on next season. It will be like the earlier years of the show, for sure,” the source added.

'Bachelor' Season 30, in many ways, could be a make-or-break installment for the franchise. According to the Los Angeles Times, ratings have been falling steadily for many years, with Season 29 averaging a million fewer viewers than Season 28. But ABC is still on board, even if some fans have lost faith in the show's happily ever after. “The Bachelor is almost a perfect format and it is really powerful. It’s over two decades old, and it’s seen really good days and really bad days. But it’s always had a lot of resilience, especially when the people making it really, really care about it, because that fan base also really cares about it,” Disney’s reality chief Rob Mills told Deadline. “However The Bachelor comes back next year, it will be done with a lot of thoughtfulness and care. I do think better days are ahead for the franchise.” 'Bachelor' Season 30 is set to air sometime in 2027.