Who went home on ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 Episode 2? Outdoor toilets and injuries lead to three exits

The latest ‘Special Forces’ episode featured three unexpected exits and two challenges

‘Special Forces’ Season 5 Episode 2 featured three eliminations after a series of unexpected events. The show premiered with 15 participants, including celebrity contestants and retired athletes. Previously, Episode 1 sent Brandi Glanville home after she was injured at the start of the first challenge. The latest episode of the Fox series started with the former NFL pro LeSean McCoy refusing to use an outdoor bathroom. He told the directing staff instructor (DSI), “I ain’t going to be s**tting outside and all that. I’m cool.” The DSI asked, “You want to go?” to which McCoy responded, “I’m telling you, I’m not doing nothing else.”

A still from ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 Episode 2 featuring Hannah Stocking, Ruby Rose, and DS agent Mark Billingham (Image Source: Fox | Photo by Pete Dadds)

After a conversation, McCoy was told to leave. He became the second participant to exit after Brandi. Before the next challenge, DSI Jovon “Q” Quarles informed the remaining participants about McCoy’s exit. He added, “That’s not the type of commitment level that we’re looking for. That’s BS. He just wasted our time.” For the latest challenge, participants had to climb down a ladder while being 300 ft. above the jungle. The task involved picking up a 17 lb. supply bag. To complete the task, they had to return to the top of the ladder with the assigned supply bag within five minutes.

A still from ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 Episode 2 featuring George Santos and DS agent Jovon Quarles (Image Source: Fox | Photo by Pete Dadds)

Witnessing the latest task, former New York congressman George Santos told the cameras, “I don’t know that I can do this. I don’t think I can do this. I have no strength in my right leg. I can’t put weight on it.” Later, when it was his turn to perform, he told the DSI, “I can’t do this, Staff. I can’t put any weight on this leg. My foot is going numb, my sciatica’s pinching - It’s just, I can’t do it.” He added, “I’ve reached my physical limit.” He got emotional and noted, “My body’s telling me to stop, and I have to listen to it before I injure myself further…Staff, I’m sorry, I’m gonna (voluntarily withdraw).”

A still from ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 Episode 2 featuring Ruby Rose (Image Source: Fox | Photo by Pete Dadds)

DSI Mark Billingham pointed out, “A leopard don’t change its spots.” He told Santos to hand over his armband and said, “Waste of space. You’ve had a great opportunity…You’ve gone back to who you really were. No character. No balls. You are pathetic.” While returning to the base camp after completing the challenge, Ruby Rose hit her head on one of the car doors and heard a “crunch” in her neck. This left her concerned because of a previous neck injury. For the second challenge, participants were asked to complete an assault course in pairs, covering more than 1,500 feet of jungle. Rose was paired with Hannah Stocking. However, soon she shared, “I just don’t know if I can do it.” She added, “It’s just way harder than I thought it would be.” As a result, Episode 2 ended with three exits: LeSean McCoy, George Santos, and Ruby Rose.