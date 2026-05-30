‘The Pitt’ dominates 2026 Astra TV Awards nominations as ‘Shrinking’ and ‘Beef’ score major nods

‘The Pitt’ leads the way with twelve nominations, while ‘Shrinking’ has emerged as the top contender in the comedy category with ten nominations.

The nominations for the upcoming 2026 edition of Astra TV Awards were recently announced on Wednesday by The Hollywood Creative Alliance. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 15 in Los Angeles. HBO's groundbreaking medical drama series 'The Pitt' leads the way across several categories with a total of twelve nominations, including Best Drama Actor for Noah Wyle and Best Drama series. On the other hand, Apple TV's 'Shrinking' scored big in the comedy category, emerging as the foremost contender with a total of ten nominations. Here's the complete list of the 2026 Astra TV Awards, showcasing each award category and its related nominations.

Limited Series

A still of Oscar Isaac as Josh in 'Beef' Season 2 (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

Beef (Netflix)

Half Man (HBO)

The Beast in Me (Netflix)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

DTF: St. Louis (HBO)

Limited Series or TV Movie Cast Ensemble

Still from 'Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen.' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

Lord of the Flies (Netflix)

Beef (Netflix)

Mike, Nick, Nick and Alice (Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen (Netflix)

TV Movie

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista in a still from 'The Wrecking Crew' (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Mike, Nick, Nick and Alice (Hulu)

Deep Cover (Prime Video)

People We Meet On Vacation (Netflix)

Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)

Swiped (Hulu)

The Wrecking Crew (Prime Video)

Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

A still of Rachel Alexandra Harkin (Camila Morrone) from 'Something Very Bad is Going to Happen' (Image Source: YouTube Netflix)

Carey Mulligan – Beef (Netflix)

Camila Morrone – Something Very Bad is Going to Happen (Netflix)

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)

Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story (FX)

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

A still of Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys from 'The Beast in Me' (Cover Image Source: Netflix |@thebeastinme)

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Lewis Pullman – Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)

Oscar Isaac – Beef (Netflix)

Richard Gadd – Half Man (HBO)

Paul Anthony Kelly – Love Story (FX)

Riz Ahmed – Bait (Prime Video)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

A still of Nina Jarvis (Brittany Snow) from 'The Beast in Me' (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Brittany Snow – The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Cailee Spaeny – Beef (Netflix)

Dakota Fanning – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Grace Gummer – Love Story (FX)

Linda Cardellini – DTF: St. Louis (HBO)

Youn Yuh-jung – Beef (Netflix)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

An image of David Harbour as Floyd Smernitch from ‘DTF St. Louis’ Episode 4 (Image Source: HBO | DTF St. Louis)

Jake Lacy – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Charles Melton – Beef (Netflix)

David Harbour – DTF: St. Louis (HBO)

Jamie Bell – Half Man (HBO)

Jason Bateman – DTF: St. Louis (HBO)

Troy Kotsur – Black Rabbit (Netflix)

Directing in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Sally Field in a still from 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' (Image Source: Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)

Beef (Netflix)

DTF: St. Louis (HBO)

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen (Netflix)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Writing in a Limited Series or TV Movie

A screenshot of Sarah Snook and Jake Lacy from 'All Her Fault' (Image Source: YouTube | @peacock)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

Bait (Prime Video)

Beef (Netflix)

DTF: St. Louis (HBO)

Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen (Netflix)

Comedy Series

A still from ABC's hit comedy series 'Abbott Elementary' (Image Source: Instagram | @abbottelemabc)

Elsbeth (CBS)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Hacks (HBO Max)

I Love LA (HBO)

Margo's Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

Rooster (HBO)

Scrubs (ABC)

Shrinking (Apple TV)

Ted (Peacock)

The Hunting Wives (Netflix)

Cable Comedy Ensemble

A still from HBO's 'The Chair Company' (Image Source: HBO Entertainment | Photo by Virginia Sherwood)

American Classic (MGM+)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX)

I Love LA (HBO)

Rooster (HBO)

The Chair Company (HBO)

The Lowdown (FX)

Broadcast Network Comedy Ensemble

A look at Sam and Jay from 'Ghosts' (Image Source: Instagram | @ghostscbs)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Medicine (FOX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Scrubs (ABC)

Shifting Gears (ABC)

St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Streaming Comedy Ensemble

A still from ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Season 1 Episode 7 featuring Thaddea Graham and Elle Fanning (Image Source: Instagram | @michellepfeifferofficial)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Gen V (Prime Video)

Margo's Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV)

Actress in a Comedy Series

Brittany Snow – The Hunting Wives (Netflix)

Carrie Preston – Elsbeth (CBS)

Elle Fanning – Margo's Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday (Netflix)

Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback (HBO)

Keke Palmer – The Burbs (Peacock)

Malin Akerman – The Hunting Wives (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Rachel Sennott – I Love LA (HBO)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Actor in a Comedy Series

John Cena in a still from 'Peacemaker' (@primevideo)

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Ethan Hawke – The Lowdown (FX)

Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV)

John Cena – Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Steve Carell – Rooster (HBO)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man (Disney+)

Zach Braff – Scrubs (ABC)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Official poster of 'Scrubs' revival (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @scrubs)

Daniel Radcliffe – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC)

Donald Faison – Scrubs (ABC)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV)

John C. McGinley – Rooster (HBO)

Josh Hutcherson – I Love LA (HBO)

Nick Offerman – Margo's Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO Max)

Phil Dunster – Rooster (HBO)

Ted McGinley – Shrinking (Apple TV)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

A screenshot of Janine and Gregory in 'Abbott Elementary' (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

Charly Clive – Rooster (HBO)

Danielle Deadwyler – Rooster (HBO)

Emma Myers – Wednesday (Netflix)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV)

Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo's Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

Odessa A'zion – I Love LA (HBO)

Sarah Chalke – Scrubs (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

A still of Christina Ricci (Image Source: Instagram | @riccigrams)

Amy Sedaris – Elsbeth (CBS)

Cherry Jones – Hacks (HBO Max)

Christina Ricci – Wednesday (Netflix)

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear (FX)

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks (HBO Max)

Taraji P. Henson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Christopher McDonald – Hacks (HBO Max)

Brett Goldstein – Shrinking (Apple TV)

Elijah Wood – I Love LA (HBO)

John C. McGinley – Scrubs (ABC)

Michael J. Fox – Shrinking (Apple TV)

Ryan Gosling – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Writing in a Comedy Series

Steve Carell and John C. McGinley in a still from 'Rooster' (Image Source: X | @hbomax)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Gen V (Prime Video)

Elsbeth (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Rooster (HBO)

Scrubs (ABC)

Shrinking (Apple TV)

Ted (Peacock)

The Comeback (HBO)

Directing in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Gen V (Prime Video)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Rooster (HBO)

Shrinking (Apple TV)

Ted (Peacock)

The Lowdown (AMC)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Drama Series

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams as seen in HBO Max's 'Heated Rivalry' (Image Source: Instagram | @heatedrivalrycrave)

Heated Rivalry (HBO Max)

From (MGM+)

High Potential (ABC)

Landman (Paramount+)

Outlander (Starz)

Paradise (Hulu)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

The Boys (Prime Video)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Broadcast Network Drama Ensemble

A still from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Cover Image Source: ABC Photo by Kelsey McNeal)

9-1-1 (ABC)

High Potential (ABC)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Marshals (CBS)

Matlock (CBS)

Will Trent (ABC)

Cable Drama Ensemble

An image of Rue and Jules from 'Euphoria' Episode 3 (Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)

Euphoria (HBO)

From (MGM+)

Outlander (Starz)

The Audacity (AMC)

The Beauty (FX)

It: Welcome to Derry (HBO)

Streaming Drama Ensemble

'Landman' Season 3 renewal announcement poster featuring Billy Bob Thornton (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @landmanplus)

Landman (Paramount+)

Paradise (Hulu)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Boys (Prime Video)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Actor in a Drama Series

'The Boys' official poster featuring Antony Starr as Homelander (Cover Image Source: Instagram/ @theboystv)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Billy Magnussen – The Audacity (AMC)

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV)

Mark Ruffalo – Task (HBO)

Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Ramon Rodriguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Sam Heughan – Outlander (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)

Walton Goggins – Fallout (Prime Video)

Actress in a Drama Series

Still of Morgan and Kadarec in 'High Potential' (Image Source: Facebook | High Potential)

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (ABC)

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO)

Chase Infiniti – The Testaments (Hulu)

Ella Purnell – Fallout (Prime Video)

Kaitlin Olson – High Potential (ABC)

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Madison (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

A still of Dr. Frank Langdon from 'The Pitt' Season 2 (Image Source: HBO Max | Photo by Warrick Page)

Bill Skarsgård – It: Welcome to Derry (HBO)

James Marsden – Paradise (Hulu)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Jason Ritter – Matlock (CBS)

Jensen Ackles – The Boys (Prime Video)

Patrick Ball – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Tom Pelphrey – Task (HBO)

Zach Galifianakis – The Audacity (AMC)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

A still from 'The Boroughs' featuring cast members (Cover Image Source: Netflix | The Boroughs)

Alfre Woodard – The Boroughs (Netflix)

Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age (HBO)

Emilia Jones – Task (HBO)

Isa Briones – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Jennifer Love Hewitt – 9-1-1 (ABC)

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Rebecca Hall – The Beauty (FX)

Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Taylor Dearden – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

A still of Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs in 'Euphoria' (Image credit: HBO | Photo by Eddy Chen)

Bill Pullman – The Boroughs (Netflix)

Bradley Whitford – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Boys (Prime Video)

Eric Dane – Euphoria (HBO)

Macaulay Culkin – Fallout (Prime Video)

Paul Reiser – The Boys (Prime Video)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

A still from 'Pluribus' (Image Source: Apple TV)

Isabella Rossellini – The Beauty (FX)

Elisabeth Moss – The Testaments (Hulu)

Kiernan Shipka – Industry (HBO)

Miriam Shor – Pluribus (Apple TV)

Shailene Woodley – Paradise (Hulu)

Tal Anderson – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Directing in a Drama Series

A screenshot of Sterling K. Brown from 'Paradise' (Image Source: Fox | Photo by Anne Marie)

9-1-1 (ABC)

It: Welcome to Derry (HBO)

Fallout (Prime Video)

Paradise (Hulu)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

The Boys (Prime Video)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Will Trent (ABC)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Writing in a Drama Series

Rhea Seehorn in a production still from 'Pluribus' Episode 6 (Image Source: Apple TV Press | Pluribus)

From (MGM+)

High Potential (ABC)

Industry (HBO)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Paradise (Hulu)

Task (HBO)

The Audacity (AMC)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Testaments (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Animated Series

A photo of 'The Simpsons' family (Image Source: Instagram | @thesimpsons)

Family Guy (FOX)

Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video)

Long Story Short (Netflix)

Invincible (Prime Video)

South Park (Comedy Central)

The Simpsons (FOX)

Anime Series

Dandelion (Netflix)

Mao (Hulu)

Sakamoto Days (Netflix)

Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Netflix)

Rooster Fighter (Adult Swim)

Witch Hat Atelier (Crunchyroll)

Lead Voice-Over Performance

A screenshot of Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun) from 'Invincible' Season 4 (Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo)

Anjali Kunapeneni – Witch Hat Atelier (Crunchyroll)

Abbi Jacobson – Long Story Short (Netflix)

Patrick Seitz – Rooster Fighter (Adult Swim)

Seth MacFarlane – Ted (Peacock)

Sam Witwer – Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord (Disney+)

Steven Yeun – Invincible (Prime Video)

Supporting Voice-Over Performance

A still from 'Family Guy' (Image Source: Walt Disney Company)

Alex Brightman – Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video)

J.K. Simmons – Invincible (Prime Video)

Joshua A. Waters – Witch Hat Atelier (Crunchyroll)

Mark Hamill – Regular Show: The Lost Tapes (Cartoon Network)

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy (FOX)

Stephanie Beatriz – Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video)

Book to Screen

Still of Daisy and Becka in 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Hulu)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO)

Heated Rivalry (HBO Max)

Margo's Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

The Testaments (Hulu)

Young Sherlock (Prime Video)

Game Show

D'Angelo, Lu, and Joseph playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Celebrity Jeopardy All-Stars (ABC)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Pop Culture Jeopardy (Netflix)

The Floor (FOX)

The Match Game (ABC)

Reality Series

A still of Emma and Mike from 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 (Image Source: Netflix | Love Is Blind)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (TLC)

Baylen Out Loud (TLC)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Food Network)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Naked and Afraid (Discovery)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Ready to Love (OWN)

Shark Tank (ABC)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu)

Docuseries or Nonfiction Series

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO)

Boy Band Confidential (ID)

Lost Women of Alaska (ID)

Mr. Scorsese (Apple TV)

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era (Disney+)

Tucci in Italy (NatGeo)

Reality Competition Series

RuPaul Charles will host 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Global All Stars' (Image Source: MTV)

Beast Games: Strong vs. Smart (Prime Video)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Love Island USA (Peacock)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing (Discovery)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Survivor (CBS)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

Tournament of Champions (Food Network)

Documentary TV Movie

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards embrace during the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "aka Charlie Sheen" in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Unique Nicole)

Aka Charlie Sheen (Netflix)

John Candy: I Like Me (Prime Video)

Marty, Life Is Short (Netflix)

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man (HBO Max)

My Mom Jayne (HBO)

The Secrets We Bury (ID)

Standup or Variety Special

A still from 'Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable' (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable (Netflix)

Nikki Glazer: Good Girl (Hulu)

Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour – The Final Show (Disney+)

The Muppet Show (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Wanda Sykes: Legacy (Netflix)

Talk or Variety Series

Stephen Colbert confirms end of ‘The Late Show’ in 2026 (Image Source: Instagram | @colbertlateshow)

Hot Ones (YouTube)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)