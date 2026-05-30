‘The Pitt’ dominates 2026 Astra TV Awards nominations as ‘Shrinking’ and ‘Beef’ score major nods
The nominations for the upcoming 2026 edition of Astra TV Awards were recently announced on Wednesday by The Hollywood Creative Alliance. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 15 in Los Angeles. HBO's groundbreaking medical drama series 'The Pitt' leads the way across several categories with a total of twelve nominations, including Best Drama Actor for Noah Wyle and Best Drama series. On the other hand, Apple TV's 'Shrinking' scored big in the comedy category, emerging as the foremost contender with a total of ten nominations. Here's the complete list of the 2026 Astra TV Awards, showcasing each award category and its related nominations.
Limited Series
All Her Fault (Peacock)
Beef (Netflix)
Half Man (HBO)
The Beast in Me (Netflix)
The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
DTF: St. Louis (HBO)
Limited Series or TV Movie Cast Ensemble
All Her Fault (Peacock)
Lord of the Flies (Netflix)
Beef (Netflix)
Mike, Nick, Nick and Alice (Hulu)
The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Something Very Bad is Going to Happen (Netflix)
TV Movie
Mike, Nick, Nick and Alice (Hulu)
Deep Cover (Prime Video)
People We Meet On Vacation (Netflix)
Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)
Swiped (Hulu)
The Wrecking Crew (Prime Video)
Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Carey Mulligan – Beef (Netflix)
Camila Morrone – Something Very Bad is Going to Happen (Netflix)
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)
Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story (FX)
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (Peacock)
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Lewis Pullman – Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)
Oscar Isaac – Beef (Netflix)
Richard Gadd – Half Man (HBO)
Paul Anthony Kelly – Love Story (FX)
Riz Ahmed – Bait (Prime Video)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Brittany Snow – The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Cailee Spaeny – Beef (Netflix)
Dakota Fanning – All Her Fault (Peacock)
Grace Gummer – Love Story (FX)
Linda Cardellini – DTF: St. Louis (HBO)
Youn Yuh-jung – Beef (Netflix)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jake Lacy – All Her Fault (Peacock)
Charles Melton – Beef (Netflix)
David Harbour – DTF: St. Louis (HBO)
Jamie Bell – Half Man (HBO)
Jason Bateman – DTF: St. Louis (HBO)
Troy Kotsur – Black Rabbit (Netflix)
Directing in a Limited Series or TV Movie
All Her Fault (Peacock)
Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)
Beef (Netflix)
DTF: St. Louis (HBO)
Something Very Bad is Going to Happen (Netflix)
The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Writing in a Limited Series or TV Movie
All Her Fault (Peacock)
Bait (Prime Video)
Beef (Netflix)
DTF: St. Louis (HBO)
Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)
Something Very Bad is Going to Happen (Netflix)
Comedy Series
Elsbeth (CBS)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Hacks (HBO Max)
I Love LA (HBO)
Margo's Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
Rooster (HBO)
Scrubs (ABC)
Shrinking (Apple TV)
Ted (Peacock)
The Hunting Wives (Netflix)
Cable Comedy Ensemble
American Classic (MGM+)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX)
I Love LA (HBO)
Rooster (HBO)
The Chair Company (HBO)
The Lowdown (FX)
Broadcast Network Comedy Ensemble
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Medicine (FOX)
Ghosts (CBS)
Scrubs (ABC)
Shifting Gears (ABC)
St. Denis Medical (NBC)
Streaming Comedy Ensemble
Hacks (HBO Max)
Gen V (Prime Video)
Margo's Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Shrinking (Apple TV)
Actress in a Comedy Series
Brittany Snow – The Hunting Wives (Netflix)
Carrie Preston – Elsbeth (CBS)
Elle Fanning – Margo's Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday (Netflix)
Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback (HBO)
Keke Palmer – The Burbs (Peacock)
Malin Akerman – The Hunting Wives (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Rachel Sennott – I Love LA (HBO)
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
Ethan Hawke – The Lowdown (FX)
Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV)
John Cena – Peacemaker (HBO Max)
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Steve Carell – Rooster (HBO)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man (Disney+)
Zach Braff – Scrubs (ABC)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Daniel Radcliffe – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC)
Donald Faison – Scrubs (ABC)
Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV)
John C. McGinley – Rooster (HBO)
Josh Hutcherson – I Love LA (HBO)
Nick Offerman – Margo's Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO Max)
Phil Dunster – Rooster (HBO)
Ted McGinley – Shrinking (Apple TV)
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Charly Clive – Rooster (HBO)
Danielle Deadwyler – Rooster (HBO)
Emma Myers – Wednesday (Netflix)
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV)
Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo's Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
Odessa A'zion – I Love LA (HBO)
Sarah Chalke – Scrubs (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Amy Sedaris – Elsbeth (CBS)
Cherry Jones – Hacks (HBO Max)
Christina Ricci – Wednesday (Netflix)
Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear (FX)
Kaitlin Olson – Hacks (HBO Max)
Taraji P. Henson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Christopher McDonald – Hacks (HBO Max)
Brett Goldstein – Shrinking (Apple TV)
Elijah Wood – I Love LA (HBO)
John C. McGinley – Scrubs (ABC)
Michael J. Fox – Shrinking (Apple TV)
Ryan Gosling – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Writing in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Gen V (Prime Video)
Elsbeth (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Rooster (HBO)
Scrubs (ABC)
Shrinking (Apple TV)
Ted (Peacock)
The Comeback (HBO)
Directing in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Gen V (Prime Video)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Rooster (HBO)
Shrinking (Apple TV)
Ted (Peacock)
The Lowdown (AMC)
Wednesday (Netflix)
Drama Series
Heated Rivalry (HBO Max)
From (MGM+)
High Potential (ABC)
Landman (Paramount+)
Outlander (Starz)
Paradise (Hulu)
Pluribus (Apple TV)
The Boys (Prime Video)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Broadcast Network Drama Ensemble
9-1-1 (ABC)
High Potential (ABC)
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
Marshals (CBS)
Matlock (CBS)
Will Trent (ABC)
Cable Drama Ensemble
Euphoria (HBO)
From (MGM+)
Outlander (Starz)
The Audacity (AMC)
The Beauty (FX)
It: Welcome to Derry (HBO)
Streaming Drama Ensemble
Landman (Paramount+)
Paradise (Hulu)
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
The Boys (Prime Video)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Actor in a Drama Series
Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
Billy Magnussen – The Audacity (AMC)
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+)
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV)
Mark Ruffalo – Task (HBO)
Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Ramon Rodriguez – Will Trent (ABC)
Sam Heughan – Outlander (Starz)
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)
Walton Goggins – Fallout (Prime Video)
Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (ABC)
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO)
Chase Infiniti – The Testaments (Hulu)
Ella Purnell – Fallout (Prime Video)
Kaitlin Olson – High Potential (ABC)
Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Madison (Paramount+)
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV)
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Bill Skarsgård – It: Welcome to Derry (HBO)
James Marsden – Paradise (Hulu)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things (Netflix)
Jason Ritter – Matlock (CBS)
Jensen Ackles – The Boys (Prime Video)
Patrick Ball – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Tom Pelphrey – Task (HBO)
Zach Galifianakis – The Audacity (AMC)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alfre Woodard – The Boroughs (Netflix)
Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age (HBO)
Emilia Jones – Task (HBO)
Isa Briones – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Jennifer Love Hewitt – 9-1-1 (ABC)
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Rebecca Hall – The Beauty (FX)
Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Taylor Dearden – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Bill Pullman – The Boroughs (Netflix)
Bradley Whitford – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Giancarlo Esposito – The Boys (Prime Video)
Eric Dane – Euphoria (HBO)
Macaulay Culkin – Fallout (Prime Video)
Paul Reiser – The Boys (Prime Video)
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Isabella Rossellini – The Beauty (FX)
Elisabeth Moss – The Testaments (Hulu)
Kiernan Shipka – Industry (HBO)
Miriam Shor – Pluribus (Apple TV)
Shailene Woodley – Paradise (Hulu)
Tal Anderson – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Directing in a Drama Series
9-1-1 (ABC)
It: Welcome to Derry (HBO)
Fallout (Prime Video)
Paradise (Hulu)
Pluribus (Apple TV)
The Boys (Prime Video)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Gilded Age (HBO)
Will Trent (ABC)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Writing in a Drama Series
From (MGM+)
High Potential (ABC)
Industry (HBO)
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Paradise (Hulu)
Task (HBO)
The Audacity (AMC)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Testaments (Hulu)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Animated Series
Family Guy (FOX)
Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video)
Long Story Short (Netflix)
Invincible (Prime Video)
South Park (Comedy Central)
The Simpsons (FOX)
Anime Series
Dandelion (Netflix)
Mao (Hulu)
Sakamoto Days (Netflix)
Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Netflix)
Rooster Fighter (Adult Swim)
Witch Hat Atelier (Crunchyroll)
Lead Voice-Over Performance
Anjali Kunapeneni – Witch Hat Atelier (Crunchyroll)
Abbi Jacobson – Long Story Short (Netflix)
Patrick Seitz – Rooster Fighter (Adult Swim)
Seth MacFarlane – Ted (Peacock)
Sam Witwer – Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord (Disney+)
Steven Yeun – Invincible (Prime Video)
Supporting Voice-Over Performance
Alex Brightman – Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video)
J.K. Simmons – Invincible (Prime Video)
Joshua A. Waters – Witch Hat Atelier (Crunchyroll)
Mark Hamill – Regular Show: The Lost Tapes (Cartoon Network)
Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy (FOX)
Stephanie Beatriz – Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video)
Book to Screen
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO)
Heated Rivalry (HBO Max)
Margo's Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)
The Testaments (Hulu)
Young Sherlock (Prime Video)
Game Show
Celebrity Jeopardy All-Stars (ABC)
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
Pop Culture Jeopardy (Netflix)
The Floor (FOX)
The Match Game (ABC)
Reality Series
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (TLC)
Baylen Out Loud (TLC)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Food Network)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Naked and Afraid (Discovery)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Ready to Love (OWN)
Shark Tank (ABC)
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu)
Docuseries or Nonfiction Series
Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO)
Boy Band Confidential (ID)
Lost Women of Alaska (ID)
Mr. Scorsese (Apple TV)
Taylor Swift: The End of an Era (Disney+)
Tucci in Italy (NatGeo)
Reality Competition Series
Beast Games: Strong vs. Smart (Prime Video)
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Love Island USA (Peacock)
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing (Discovery)
RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)
Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)
Survivor (CBS)
The Traitors (Peacock)
The Voice (NBC)
Tournament of Champions (Food Network)
Documentary TV Movie
Aka Charlie Sheen (Netflix)
John Candy: I Like Me (Prime Video)
Marty, Life Is Short (Netflix)
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man (HBO Max)
My Mom Jayne (HBO)
The Secrets We Bury (ID)
Standup or Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable (Netflix)
Nikki Glazer: Good Girl (Hulu)
Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour – The Final Show (Disney+)
The Muppet Show (ABC)
The Oscars (ABC)
Wanda Sykes: Legacy (Netflix)
Talk or Variety Series
Hot Ones (YouTube)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight (HBO)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)