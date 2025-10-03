Netflix adds ‘Rivals’ star to exciting ‘The Age of Innocence’ cast starring Camila Morrone, Kristine Froseth

'The Age of Innocence' series will see a fresh take on Edith Wharton's love triangle, which explores freedom, love, and identity in its truest sense

Netflix's 'The Age of Innocence' will see 'Julia' star Fiona Glascott join the limited series. Based on Edith Wharton’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama novel, the streaming giant has now rounded out the cast. A series of names was announced earlier, featuring Camila Morrone as Ellen Olenska and Kristine Froseth as May Welland. Ben Radcliffe plays Newland Archer, and Margot Martindale was cast as Mrs. Manson-Mingott, May and Ellen’s grandmother.

Joining Glascott, who will portray Augusta Welland, May’s mother. Emma Shipp ('Rivals') plays Janey Archer, and Belinda Bromilow ('The Roses') will play Adeline Archer, Newland’s mother. According to Deadline, the supporting cast includes Ryan Morgan, Will Tudor, John Light, Steven Pacey, Kel Matsena, Anna Madeley, Michael Cochrane, Elly Roberts, Lucia Balordi, Hayley Mills, and Jack Cutmore-Scott.

The logline reads: "Based on Wharton’s classic story of forbidden love in 19th-century New York City, The Age of Innocence follows a passionate and heartrending will-they-or-won’t-they love triangle while exploring themes of freedom, duty, identity, and love in all its forms. The new adaptation promises to be true to Wharton’s novel but will speak to a new generation as it traverses the ballrooms and bedrooms of its young characters, asking what love is — and what lust is. And should we ultimately be driven by our heads, or by our hearts?"

'The Age of Innocence' series will see a fresh take on Wharton's love triangle, which explores freedom, love, and identity in its truest sense. Wharton's 1920 classic made headlines when it saw her become the first woman to win the first Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. The book has since seen numerous adaptations — one of which was Martin Scorsese's 1993 film by the same name. The movie opened to positive reviews and saw five Academy Award nominations and a win. The movie starred Daniel Day-Lewis, Winona Ryder, and Michelle Pfeiffer in lead roles.

The film also proved to be a commercial success, making $68 million on a $34 million budget. Scorsese also dedicated the film to his father, Luciano Charles Scorsese, who died a month before the film's release. The '93 classic also featured cameos from Luciano and his wife, Catherine.

The series sees Emma Frost serve as the writer and showrunner. Also on board as EPs are Tracey Cook, Jenno Topping, and Peter Chernin. Pavlina Hatoupis and Shannon Murphy add to the list with the latter directing episodes 1-3. Lisa Brühlmann and Natalia Leite are marked to direct as well. With Frost helming the project, the expectation is attention to detail in the storyline, a grandiose setting, and a near-accurate portrayal of the 19th-century American upper class. Frost has carved a career for herself with lavish period pieces, and now promises to be the perfect fit for the Netflix series. At the time of writing, there is no official release date or trailer release, though it was reported that the shooting was slated for fall in Europe.