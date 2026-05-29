‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ creator is returning to crime with a new HBO Max detective show — here’s what we know

'Big Little Lies' creator David E. Kelley will adapt Michael Connelly's 2024 novel into a gripping detective procedural for the streamer

David E Kelley, one of the most successful television creators, is officially turning to the gripping world of crime fiction again. HBO Max and A+E Studios will adapt author Michael Connelly's 2024 bestseller 'Nightshade'. The brand-new police drama is titled 'Welcome to Catalina.' Per Deadline, the show is being developed under a new production model designed to deliver larger episode orders at an efficient cost, mirroring the strategy used for the Emmy-winning medical drama 'The Pitt', which produces 15 episodes per season. Kelley, who previously adapted Connelly’s 'The Lincoln Lawyer' for Netflix, will write and executive produce the series, alongside Matt Tinker, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Ross Fineman of Ross Fineman Entertainment, and Michael Connelly.

David E. Kelly with the cast of 'Big Little Lies' at The Golden Globes (Image Credit: NBC)

This creative collaboration aims to deliver a fresh detective story around Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detective Stilwell, who has been exiled to a low-key post policing rustic Catalina Island. What initially appears to be an easy assignment quickly takes a darker turn when a dead body is discovered submerged in the harbor, pulling Stilwell into a far more dangerous investigation. Connelly's novels are known for realistic police procedures, morally complex characters, and Los Angeles settings. 'Nightshade' takes a departure from his usual style, setting the story on a tourist island, but his usual exploration of morally layered characters, conspiracies, and slow-burn suspense makes it an ideal source to be adapted into a realistic procedural drama.

A still from 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @thelincolnlawyernetflix)

Besides 'The Lincoln Lawyer', other major screen adaptations based on Connelly's novels are 'Bosch', 'Bosch: Legacy', and most recently, 'Ballard'. An adaptation of his short story 'Avalon' was also in the works at ABC under Kelley. However, the cop drama, also set on Catalina Island, didn't move forward. HBO Max is banking on experienced creators and showrunners with extensive broadcast experience for creating procedural dramas. Kelley has previously made multiple network hits such as the Emmy-winning 'The Practice' and 'Ally McBeal', and more recently, 'Big Sky' on ABC. His prowess extends across various networks and streaming platforms under his David E. Kelley Productions banner. He wrote and created HBO’s multi-Emmy-winning series 'Big Little Lies', produced Apple TV+'s legal drama 'Presumed Innocent', and is currently behind the platform's well-received comedy-drama 'Margo’s Got Money Troubles,' which recently wrapped its debut season.