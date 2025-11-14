Will ‘The Beast in Me’ get a season 2? Netflix thriller ends with big revelations and bigger questions

‘The Beast in Me’ wrapped with shocking truths, and producers hint there could be more to explore—if Netflix wants it.

Netflix's latest miniseries, 'The Beast in Me,' may have concluded with a fitting finale, but the characters are left grappling with the aftermath of the major revelations. The show follows author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) as she deals with the tragic death of her son. However, Aggie soon finds herself in a web of major conspiracies when she starts investigating her next-door neighbor, Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), once the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance. With its psychological twists and stellar storyline, the show not only entertained fans but also earned major critical acclaim, leading many to wonder if it will return for Season 2.

A screenshot of Claire Danes from 'The Beast in Me' trailer (Image Source: YouTube| @netflix)

Executive producer of 'The Beast in Me', Howard Gordon, isn't ruling out a second season of the show. When asked about the possibility, he said, "As long as Aggie is still roaming the planet and is a writer, I think there probably is a story there," as per TV Insider. 2. Gordon explained that the team loved making Season 1, saying, "I would say anything is possible. And really, I think everybody had such a blast doing this show."

He praised producing director Antonio Campos, adding, "It was really tremendous. Antonio Campos was our producing director and really was a partner in every episode." As for season 2, Gordon says it depends on Netflix and the right idea, sharing, "If Netflix wanted it and if, and this is a big if, we came up with a story that really made it worth doing, we'd all be open to doing it again or some version." Gordon also pointed out one character he sees as a loose thread and a potential focus for future stories, and that is Aggie's estranged father.

He said it would be "fun to explore" him further, describing him as Aggie's "grifter father, with whom she had a very complicated relationship and is clearly estranged." Gordon further added, "I was curious about who this guy might be." Notably, Season 1 reveals that Aggie's father was arrested when she was 12. Aggie also revealed the reason she does not talk to her father, explaining that he sued her, accusing her of profiting off his story.

On the other hand, executive producer Daniel Pearle also talked about the show on the Creative Process podcast, explaining that the series taps into our cultural obsession with blaming a single villain, as per Time. He said, "[W]e love finding a villain. We love putting the blame on one person or one thing. We love looking outward rather than inward. I think, to some degree, all these characters are doing that."