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Where was Remarkably Bright Creatures filmed? All filming locations revealed

Making headlines alongside the Newmans' direction and writing were the picturesque locations where the film was shot. 
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 10 MINUTES AGO
Sally Field in a still from 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' (Cover image credit: Netflix)
Sally Field in a still from 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' (Cover image credit: Netflix)

One of the major releases this weekend was Olivia Newman-directed 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' on Netflix. The drama, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Shelby Van Pelt, follows a widow working at a local aquarium who forms a rather strange bond with a giant Octopus and a young man who comes to town. Making headlines alongside the Newmans' direction and writing were the picturesque locations where the film was shot. 

Sally Field and Lewis Pullman in a still from 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' (Image credit: Netflix)
Sally Field and Lewis Pullman in a still from 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' (Image credit: Netflix)

Much of the film was filmed in Vancouver, a major Hollywood filming hotspot over the years. The scenic Pacific landscapes further added to the breathtaking backdrops. The Deep Cove neighborhood served as one of the locations for Sowell Bay. Also adding to the buzz was the Vancouver Aquarium. Other notable locations include residential communities in Lions Bay and Maple Ridge, British Columbia, another major filming attraction. By May 2025, principal photography had wrapped in Vancouver as well.

Sally Field in a still from 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' (Image credit: Netflix)
Sally Field in a still from 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' (Image credit: Netflix)

Starring Sally Field as Tova Sullivan, the rest of the marquee names include Lewis Pullman as Cameron Cassmore, Joan Chen as Janice Kim, Kathy Baker as Mary Ann Minetti, Beth Grant as Barb Vanderhoof, Sofia Black-D'Elia as Avery, Laura Harris as Andie, Colm Meaney as Ethan Mack, and Alfred Molina as the voice of Marcellus the Octopus. The official logline reads, "A widow who works at a local aquarium finds joy again when she forms an unlikely bond with a giant Pacific octopus and a wayward young man who comes to town in search of family. Together, they uncover a mystery that will lead them to a life-changing discovery and restore their sense of wonder." 

Sally Field and Colm Meaney in a still from 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' (Image credit: Netflix)
Sally Field and Colm Meaney in a still from 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' (Image credit: Netflix)

In related news, Field spoke of coastal Vancouver as the setting. "It’s one of the characters of the story, really," she told Elle. "I love New York a lot, but I think the city that really has my heart is Vancouver. I wish Canada would adopt me. I’ll do anything. Vancouver’s a magnificent spot in the world. For anyone who hasn’t been there, it just is spectacular. Everything was quite lovely." On the critics' note, the film opened to positive reviews and will likely see a spike over the following days. 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' is available for streaming on Netflix.

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