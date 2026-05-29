‘A Different World’ sequel series gets Netflix release date over 30 years after original show ended

Thirty-nine years to the day that the original ‘A Different World’ premiered in 1987, its Netflix sequel series of the same name will also premiere in 2026

Netflix is all set to revive the nostalgic 'Cosby Show' spinoff, 'A Different World,' which debuted back in 1987. The optimistic announcement was made at Netflix’s Celebration of Black Television at the American Black Film Festival. The upcoming sequel to the 1987 classic sitcom is also named 'A Different World' and is set against the backdrop of the familiar fictional HBCU Hillman College. The sequel will hit the streaming platform on September 24, 2026, which also happens to be the exact date the original spinoff debuted 39 years ago. The upcoming single-camera comedy is expected to consist of ten episodes, each thirty minutes long.

The official description of the upcoming sequel mentions that the show follows, "A new class stepping onto campus — and beloved faces coming home." Maleah Joi Moon will lead the cast as Deborah Wayne, the daughter of the original characters Dwayne Wayne, played by Kadeem Hardison, and Whitney Gilber, portrayed by Jasmine Guy. Moon's character is further described as "Whitley and Dwayne’s lovingly sheltered youngest daughter, a free spirit with a flair for the spotlight and a big heart who’s still figuring out her own path at Hillman.” As of this writing, the streaming platform giant has released a new teaser and key art for the upcoming sequel.

Maleah Joi Moon in a still from the 'A Different World' sequel teaser (Image Source: Netflix)

Other than the leading players, the new batch of Hillman students includes Rashida Duvall, played by Alijah Kai, a first-generation criminal justice major. Cornell Young IV will be seen as Shaquille Johnson, a five-star athlete who has opted for legacy. Jordan Aaron Hall will play Amir Rodale, a quick-witted psychology major who has a tendency to fix everyone else's problems but ignores his own. Kennedy Reece will play Hazel Henry, a small-town girl raised in the values of the church, and one who is trying to define her own values. Chibuikem Uche will be seen as Kojo Achebe, described as a Ghanaian‑Nigerian fashion entrepreneur looking for vindication to follow his own vision. On the other hand, fan-favourite characters from the nostalgic spinoff, such as Dwayne Wayne, Whitney Gilbert, Darryl M. Bell, and Cree Summer, will also be appearing in the new 'A Different World'.

A still from the original 'A Different World' on NBC (Image Source: Everett Collection)

The rest of the cast also includes Vincent Jamal Hooper, Elijah J. Roberts, Renee Harrison, Famecia Ward, Dasan Frazier, Charnele Brown, Jenifer Lewis, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Felicia Pride serves as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Pride will be joined by Debbie Allen as the executive producer and director alongside executive producers Tom Werner and Reggie Rock Bythewood. The original 'A Different World' aired for six seasons on NBC between 1987 and 1993. Despite the lead character of Deborah being a new addition, it is expected that the Netflix sequel won't forget its roots.