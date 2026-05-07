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‘High Potential’ Season 3 gets major update after showrunner exits — and it could be good news for show

‘High Potential’ is making a big behind-the-scenes switch as ABC brings in new showrunners ahead of the hit drama’s third season.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory in a production still from 'High Potential' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Jessica Perez)
Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory in a production still from 'High Potential' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Jessica Perez)

High Potential’ is switching things up behind the scenes ahead of Season 3. ABC’s breakout procedural appears to be handing the reins to a pair of writers with a pretty impressive résumé. According to Variety, sisters Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman are officially joining the series as co-showrunners and executive producers following Todd Harthan’s departure. He stepped away from the show after Season 2 wrapped up, leaving a pretty big opening on one of ABC’s fastest-growing series. Now the network and studio seem ready to steer the show into its next chapter with the Zuckermans leading the creative side. The sisters are currently under an overall deal with 20th Television, the studio producing ‘High Potential’.

A still from 'High Potential' Season 2 featuring cast members (Cover Image Source: Instagram/ @highpotentialabc)
A still from 'High Potential' Season 2 featuring cast members (Image Source: Instagram | @highpotentialabc)

In a statement shared after the news broke, the duo sounded genuinely excited about joining the project and working with people already involved in the series. They said, “We are so grateful to be working with Craig, Karey, Simran and our partners at 20th and ABC on this exciting new chapter of ‘High Potential’. The fact we get to collaborate with Drew, Sarah and Andrea at Goddard Textiles and the incomparable Kaitlin Olson is a dream come true. We’re looking forward to climbing into the brilliant, bustling mind of Morgan Gillory and crafting intricate mysteries worthy of her genius.” And honestly, ABC could not have picked two people with more experience handling twisty television. Before boarding ‘High Potential’, Nora and Lilla served as showrunners on ‘Poker Face’, Peacock’s hit mystery series starring Natasha Lyonne. 

Kaitlyn Olson as Morgan Gillory in a still from 'High Potential' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @highpotentialabc)
Kaitlyn Olson as Morgan Gillory in a still from 'High Potential' (Image Source: Instagram | @highpotentialabc)

Their writing credits stretch across a bunch of recognizable television titles, including ‘Suits’, ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’, ‘Prodigal Son’, and ‘Fringe’. The sisters also have a foot in the horror world. They are currently working on the screenplay for ‘Scream 8’ for Project X and Spyglass. On top of that, they had previously been attached to Hulu’s attempt at reviving ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, although that reboot never moved forward. As for ‘High Potential’, the series has become one of ABC’s bigger success stories in a fairly short amount of time. The show is adapted from the French series ‘Haut Potentiel Intellectuel’, often shortened to ‘HPI’. The American version centers on Morgan Gillory, played by Kaitlin Olson.

An image of Morgan and Karadec from the latest episode of 'High Potential' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Mitchell Haaseth)
A still of Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) and Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) from 'High Potential' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Mitchell Haaseth)

She’s a cleaning woman with an unusually gifted brain who unexpectedly becomes involved in solving crimes with the police. The supporting cast has also become a big reason people keep tuning in week after week. The series features Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, Steve Howey, and Judy Reyes. Meanwhile, Drew Goddard remains attached as creator and executive producer through Goddard Textiles alongside Sarah Esberg. Notably, Olson also continues as an executive producer in addition to starring in the series. Andrea Massaro serves as co-executive producer. ABC has not announced an official premiere date for Season 3 yet. Still, current expectations point toward a fall 2027 return. 

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