Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Tonight? One contestant dominates the game with a runaway lead

Chris D’Angelo played his seventh consecutive game as he went head-to-head with Ariel Epstein and Ken Bloom

Tonight’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ featured exciting questions and even more interesting gameplay from the contestants. Chris D’Angelo, a content manager residing in Washington, D.C., returned to the show for his seventh game as he went head-to-head with Ariel Epstein, an executive research director from Belle Mead, New Jersey, and Ken Bloom, a physics professor from Lincoln, Nebraska. The category for tonight's Final Jeopardy round was 'LATIN PHRASES,' and the clue read, “An 1863 Congressional ‘Act relating to’ this was described in the process as a ‘bill to appoint a dictator’.” The correct answer to this was: “What is habeas corpus?”

A still from tonight's 'Jeopardy!' featuring Chris, Ariel, and Ken (Image Source: ABC)

Before Final Jeopardy, Chris seemed poised to win with a total score of $34,000, while Ken had $5,200 in his kitty and Ariel had earned $7,200. For Final Jeopardy, Chris wagered $16,000, seemingly quite confident in his answer. His correct response elevated his total earnings for the day to $50,000. This comes after his previous best was $20,000, which he managed to surpass in tonight’s game. Despite the remaining two players' correct answers, they trailed behind as Ariel stood at $10,401, while Ken had $10,200.

A still from 'Jeopardy!' featuring Chris D'Angelo (Image Source: ABC)

Initially, Ariel and Chris were neck-and-neck during the first 15 clues. Despite both of them getting one wrong, Chris’ earnings reached $4,200 while Ariel's stood at $3,200. Later, Chris D’Angelo found a Daily Double and went all in with his $5,000. After his correct answer, his total stood at $10,000. However, the Double Jeopardy round didn’t go in Ken and Ariel's favor. By the end of the round, Chris had $11,800, Ariel stood at $3,600, and Ken had $1,600 in his kitty.

​After the Final Jeopardy round, Chris’s $16,000 wager earned him $50,000, making his seven-day total $174,201. He will return on Friday, May 29, 2026, for his eighth game with the hope of continuing his streak. As for Ariel and Ken, the former's total before the final round was $7,200, while Ken's was $5,200. Ariel wagered $3,201, and her correct answer raised her final earnings to $10,401. Ken, on the other hand, wagered $5,000, and his correct answer left him with $10,200. Fans are now eager to see how things unfold for Chris D’Angelo when he returns for his eighth game on Friday. Fans can head to Peacock and Hulu to stream the latest episodes of ‘Jeopardy!’