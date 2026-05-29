MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Tonight? One contestant dominates the game with a runaway lead

Chris D’Angelo played his seventh consecutive game as he went head-to-head with Ariel Epstein and Ken Bloom
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 58 MINUTES AGO
A still from the show featuring Chris D'Angelo (Cover Image Source: ABC)
A still from the show featuring Chris D'Angelo (Cover Image Source: ABC)

Tonight’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ featured exciting questions and even more interesting gameplay from the contestants. Chris D’Angelo, a content manager residing in Washington, D.C., returned to the show for his seventh game as he went head-to-head with Ariel Epstein, an executive research director from Belle Mead, New Jersey, and Ken Bloom, a physics professor from Lincoln, Nebraska. The category for tonight's Final Jeopardy round was 'LATIN PHRASES,' and the clue read, “An 1863 Congressional ‘Act relating to’ this was described in the process as a ‘bill to appoint a dictator’.” The correct answer to this was: “What is habeas corpus?” 

A still from tonight's Jeopardy featuring Chris, Ariel, and Ken (Image Source: @ABC)
A still from tonight's 'Jeopardy!' featuring Chris, Ariel, and Ken (Image Source: ABC)

Before Final Jeopardy, Chris seemed poised to win with a total score of $34,000, while Ken had $5,200 in his kitty and Ariel had earned $7,200. For Final Jeopardy, Chris wagered $16,000, seemingly quite confident in his answer. His correct response elevated his total earnings for the day to $50,000. This comes after his previous best was $20,000, which he managed to surpass in tonight’s game. Despite the remaining two players' correct answers, they trailed behind as Ariel stood at $10,401, while Ken had $10,200.

A still from tonight's Jeopardy featuring Chris D'Angelo (Image Source: @ABC)
A still from 'Jeopardy!' featuring Chris D'Angelo (Image Source: ABC)

Initially, Ariel and Chris were neck-and-neck during the first 15 clues. Despite both of them getting one wrong, Chris’ earnings reached $4,200 while Ariel's stood at $3,200. Later, Chris D’Angelo found a Daily Double and went all in with his $5,000. After his correct answer, his total stood at $10,000. However, the Double Jeopardy round didn’t go in Ken and Ariel's favor. By the end of the round, Chris had $11,800, Ariel stood at $3,600, and Ken had $1,600 in his kitty.

​After the Final Jeopardy round, Chris’s $16,000 wager earned him $50,000, making his seven-day total $174,201. He will return on Friday, May 29, 2026, for his eighth game with the hope of continuing his streak. As for Ariel and Ken, the former's total before the final round was $7,200, while Ken's was $5,200. Ariel wagered $3,201, and her correct answer raised her final earnings to $10,401. Ken, on the other hand, wagered $5,000, and his correct answer left him with $10,200. Fans are now eager to see how things unfold for Chris D’Angelo when he returns for his eighth game on Friday. Fans can head to Peacock and Hulu to stream the latest episodes of ‘Jeopardy!’

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Hacks’ Season 5 Finale Recap: Deborah reveals heartbreaking news as Ava joins her on one last trip
TV

‘Hacks’ Season 5 Finale Recap: Deborah reveals heartbreaking news as Ava joins her on one last trip

'Hacks' ended its successful run after five seasons, with Deborah and Ava cementing their friendship with a European trip
2 minutes ago
'The Four Seasons' Season 2 Finale: 'Doctor Who' star's surprise cameo could change everything for Anne
TV

'The Four Seasons' Season 2 Finale: 'Doctor Who' star's surprise cameo could change everything for Anne

The second installment of the comedy-drama series saw Anne come to terms with Nick's death and try to reinvent herself
2 hours ago
What is Tom Selleck doing after ‘Blue Bloods’? Actor’s major new role is the perfect fit for him
TV

What is Tom Selleck doing after ‘Blue Bloods’? Actor’s major new role is the perfect fit for him

Tom Selleck is set to make a surprising return to crime stories, but not in the way ‘Blue Bloods’ fans expect
3 hours ago
Will there be ‘The Four Seasons’ Season 3? Season 2 finale sets the stage for more chaotic vacations
TV

Will there be ‘The Four Seasons’ Season 3? Season 2 finale sets the stage for more chaotic vacations

Following the emotional Season 2 finale, fans are eager to know if they will get to see the friend group on another holiday
5 hours ago
Colin Farrell’s ‘Sugar’ finally releases Season 2 trailer and tech-noir show is releasing sooner we expected
SUGAR (2024)

Colin Farrell’s ‘Sugar’ finally releases Season 2 trailer and tech-noir show is releasing sooner we expected

Farrell plays the titular character of John Sugar, a private eye who works in the seedy underbelly of a neo-noir Los Angeles.
14 hours ago
Sherlock Holmes’ iconic nemesis is getting his own TV series but one key detail remains missing
TV

Sherlock Holmes’ iconic nemesis is getting his own TV series but one key detail remains missing

Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant enemy is stepping into the spotlight for a dark, modern crime procedural series.
15 hours ago
Will Zachary Quinto appear in 'Brilliant Minds'? Concern grows over Oliver Wolf’s condition
TV

Will Zachary Quinto appear in 'Brilliant Minds'? Concern grows over Oliver Wolf’s condition

'Brilliant Minds' comes back with its 15th episode, showcasing Oliver in a debilitating mental state, and his future remains in doubt.
17 hours ago
Where was 'The Four Seasons' filmed? A rundown of all the dreamy locations seen in Netflix’s comedy drama
FRIENDS (1994)

Where was 'The Four Seasons' filmed? A rundown of all the dreamy locations seen in Netflix’s comedy drama

The Four Seasons' centers on a group of friends who grapple with the loss of their friend, Nick, while taking seasonal vacations
18 hours ago
‘Boston Blue’ star Sonequa Martin-Green sheds light on potential Tom Selleck cameo in Season 2
TV

‘Boston Blue’ star Sonequa Martin-Green sheds light on potential Tom Selleck cameo in Season 2

Tom Selleck played the New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan for 14 seasons on 'Blue Bloods'
21 hours ago
'The Testaments' Season 2 showrunner drops major spoiler about Agnes and June's future and we can't wait
TV

'The Testaments' Season 2 showrunner drops major spoiler about Agnes and June's future and we can't wait

Agnes, played by Chase Infiniti, finally learns who her real mother is in 'The Testaments' Season 1 finale
1 day ago