Noah Wyle - Sepideh Moafi Feud: 'The Pitt' star sets record straight on reported behind-the-scenes drama

Sepideh Moafi recently addressed rumors about a reported conflict with Noah Wyle on the sets of 'The Pitt'

'The Pitt' Season 2 became the talk of the town during its run, and several rumors online suggested that Noah Wyle and Sepideh Moafi had a behind-the-scenes feud. Moafi was one of the marquee names in the second installment of the HBO Max medical drama. Her character, Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi, was introduced to fill in for Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch as he prepared for his sabbatical. In a recent interview, the actress set the record straight as she denied an off-screen rift with her co-star.

Noah Wyle and Sepideh Moafi in a still from 'The Pitt' (Image Source: HBO Max)

"Absolutely not,” the actress told Variety. "We’re really great colleagues. Noah and I have always had a great working relationship, which is why it actually felt safe to do the darker, dirtier work in episode 15, particularly because, between setups, we were shooting the sh*t and laughing. So that’s completely false that there’s a personal sort of beef or rivalry between us, at least not that I’m aware of. You can check with Noah, but I don’t know about this." Some of the show's fans believed their on-screen clashes had a lot to do with their reported off-screen feud—a theory that Moafi effectively quashed.

Noah Wyle and Sepideh Moafi in a still from 'The Pitt' (Image Source: HBO Max)

While the fan fiction mills keep churning, fans recently learned that Moafi will return to deal with more emergency room chaos in Season 3, which is already in development. Speaking about her return, she told the publication, "At the moment, I am. I’m not sure to what capacity." "I’m positive, I think? Nothing is clear to me as to what’s happening with the story, how many episodes, all that, but I am coming back." The script is currently being written, and filming will begin later this summer.

Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Gerran Howell, and Sepideh Moafi in a still from 'The Pitt '(Image Source: HBO Max)

At the time of writing, there is no word on the capacity in which she will return or her character's arc in the upcoming season. Moafi joined the series in the second season after the shocking and unexpected departure of Tracy Ifeachor's Dr. Heather Collins. 'The Pitt' has been one of the most successful shows for the streaming platform, clinching five Emmys for Season 1. The show emerged victorious in the Outstanding Drama Series category, and Wyle and Katherine LaNasa also took home awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. The upcoming season is confirmed to see a four-month time jump, adding to the anticipation. Fans can catch up on both seasons of the hit medical drama on HBO Max.