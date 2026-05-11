MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Will there be ‘Rooster’ Season 2? Creator teases major conflicts for Greg after Season 1 finale twist

Co-creators Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses open up about the future of the show after recent development involving Elizabeth
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Rooster' featuring Steve Carell as Greg (Cover Image Source: HBO)
A still from 'Rooster' featuring Steve Carell as Greg (Cover Image Source: HBO)

HBO's ‘Rooster’ Season 1 shocked viewers with an unexpected twist in the finale, leaving many wondering about the show's future. Thankfully for fans, the Steve Carell starrer has already been renewed for Season 2, meaning the gang is set to return to the screens with more drama. The comedy series revolves around the fictional Ludlow College, and the finale, titled 'Songs for Raisa,' saw Carell's Greg Russo completing his time at the school and gearing up to bid farewell. However, after contemplating his personal and professional lives, he changed his mind. The dynamic between him and his daughter, Katie (played by Charly Clive), also improved as she was able to forgive her father and keep her job at the school.

Steve Carell and John C. McGinley in a still from 'Rooster' (Image Source: X | @hbomax)
Steve Carell and John C. McGinley in a still from 'Rooster' (Image Source: X | @hbomax)

In a twist no one saw coming, Katie’s mother, Elizabeth (played by Connie Britton), will be seen taking over as President from the upcoming academic year onwards. ‘Rooster’ co-creator Bill Lawrence talked about how things would turn out for Britton’s character. “Connie made it inevitable because she’s so good at crafting a character, and she’s beloved for a reason,” he told TVLine. Speaking about her character being a source of conflict for Walt and Katie in Season 2, he noted, “She made this choice to play this character as unabashedly and unapologetically selfish and somehow still likable, and so the second we realized she’s such a conflict for Walt and Katie, we wanted to make sure that she’s back in this world as a catalyst for conflict.” 

Steve Carell and Charly Clive in a still from 'Rooster' (Image Source: X | @hbomax)
Steve Carell and Charly Clive in a still from 'Rooster' (Image Source: X | @hbomax)

Lawrence also revealed that Season 2 will be set after Christmas break, and that Elizabeth will be seen as much as possible. "It buys us that transition year of her coming by, looking at the office to furnish it, while Walt’s having to process what it means to leave, it’s too delicious for us,” he said. While Greg might be looking forward to having the best time at school, the road ahead may not be too smooth. Co-creator Matt Tarses teased that the next season of the HBO show will feature multiple conflicts for Greg. “Greg thinking he’s returning as a conquering hero just gives us the chuckles,” he teased. 

Steve Carell in a still from 'Rooster' (Image Source: X | @hbomax)
Steve Carell in a still from 'Rooster' (Image Source: X | @hbomax)

Tarses hinted that the next season will also focus on Katie's relationship with her mom, adding to the drama in Season 2. This comes after her final decision regarding her marriage to Archie, which will also play an important role in the future of the show. Filming for the second installment will start around August 2026, and it will be exciting to see how Greg, Katie, Elizabeth, and Archie’s arcs unfold in the ‘Rooster’ Season 2 storyline. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'Law & Order’ gets new time slot as NBC chief dishes on ‘11th hour renewal’
TV

'Law & Order’ gets new time slot as NBC chief dishes on ‘11th hour renewal’

After plenty of consideration, 'Law & Order' was renewed by NBC, but its spinoff, starring Christopher Meloni, has been canceled after four seasons
3 hours ago
'Brilliant Minds,' 'Law & Order,' and more: NBC cancels fan-favorite shows after broadcast TV season ends
TV

'Brilliant Minds,' 'Law & Order,' and more: NBC cancels fan-favorite shows after broadcast TV season ends

The cancellations of these NBC shows have been motivated by various factors, including low ratings and year-to-year viewership declines.
4 hours ago
'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 6 hints at major character's death as Cassie reveals harsh reality
TV

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 6 hints at major character's death as Cassie reveals harsh reality

The next episode of 'Euphoria' Season 3 will showcase Cassie's venture into acting as she meets up with the producer of the series LA Nights.
8 hours ago
Billy Bob Thornton drops major ‘Landman’ Season 3 filming update: ‘We start at...’
TV

Billy Bob Thornton drops major ‘Landman’ Season 3 filming update: ‘We start at...’

With the second season ending in January, fans have been eager for updates on the third season. And, Thornton had some good news.
10 hours ago
Will Frenchie die? ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 7 leak gives away one spoiler
THE BOYS (2019)

Will Frenchie die? ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 7 leak gives away one spoiler

Things do not look promising for Frenchie (Tomer Capone) in 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 7, premiering May 13.
12 hours ago
Will Kevin McKidd be in 'Harry Potter' series? 'Grey's Anatomy' star sets record straight as rumors swirl
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

Will Kevin McKidd be in 'Harry Potter' series? 'Grey's Anatomy' star sets record straight as rumors swirl

Kevin McKidd shares his take on the casting speculation and reveals how he was almost part of the movie adaptations.
12 hours ago
'Marshals' Episode 11 Recap: Tragic death shakes the team as Kayce finally learns truth about Roner
TV

'Marshals' Episode 11 Recap: Tragic death shakes the team as Kayce finally learns truth about Roner

The episode delved into Kayce's life as a Navy SEAL and a mission in Afghanistan that led to the death of one of his teammates
12 hours ago
Will 'The Comeback' be renewed for Season 4? Here's what we know after Season 3's emotional finale
TV

Will 'The Comeback' be renewed for Season 4? Here's what we know after Season 3's emotional finale

After an emotional Season 3 finale, the focus now turns to the future of Lisa Kudrow's sitcom
13 hours ago
‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode 5 Recap: Rue's fate hangs in the balance as Cassie receives tempting offer
TV

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode 5 Recap: Rue's fate hangs in the balance as Cassie receives tempting offer

The latest episode of the drama series follows Cassie's rise as an influencer, while Rue treads a dangerous line with Alamo, Laurie, and the DEA
14 hours ago
Is 'Money Heist' Season 6 happening? All you need to know about Netflix's latest announcement
TV

Is 'Money Heist' Season 6 happening? All you need to know about Netflix's latest announcement

'Money Heist' gang might be headed for another robbery, as per a recent video uploaded by Netflix.
17 hours ago