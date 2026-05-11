Will there be ‘Rooster’ Season 2? Creator teases major conflicts for Greg after Season 1 finale twist

Co-creators Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses open up about the future of the show after recent development involving Elizabeth

HBO's ‘Rooster’ Season 1 shocked viewers with an unexpected twist in the finale, leaving many wondering about the show's future. Thankfully for fans, the Steve Carell starrer has already been renewed for Season 2, meaning the gang is set to return to the screens with more drama. The comedy series revolves around the fictional Ludlow College, and the finale, titled 'Songs for Raisa,' saw Carell's Greg Russo completing his time at the school and gearing up to bid farewell. However, after contemplating his personal and professional lives, he changed his mind. The dynamic between him and his daughter, Katie (played by Charly Clive), also improved as she was able to forgive her father and keep her job at the school.

Steve Carell and John C. McGinley in a still from 'Rooster' (Image Source: X | @hbomax)

In a twist no one saw coming, Katie’s mother, Elizabeth (played by Connie Britton), will be seen taking over as President from the upcoming academic year onwards. ‘Rooster’ co-creator Bill Lawrence talked about how things would turn out for Britton’s character. “Connie made it inevitable because she’s so good at crafting a character, and she’s beloved for a reason,” he told TVLine. Speaking about her character being a source of conflict for Walt and Katie in Season 2, he noted, “She made this choice to play this character as unabashedly and unapologetically selfish and somehow still likable, and so the second we realized she’s such a conflict for Walt and Katie, we wanted to make sure that she’s back in this world as a catalyst for conflict.”

Steve Carell and Charly Clive in a still from 'Rooster' (Image Source: X | @hbomax)

Lawrence also revealed that Season 2 will be set after Christmas break, and that Elizabeth will be seen as much as possible. "It buys us that transition year of her coming by, looking at the office to furnish it, while Walt’s having to process what it means to leave, it’s too delicious for us,” he said. While Greg might be looking forward to having the best time at school, the road ahead may not be too smooth. Co-creator Matt Tarses teased that the next season of the HBO show will feature multiple conflicts for Greg. “Greg thinking he’s returning as a conquering hero just gives us the chuckles,” he teased.

Steve Carell in a still from 'Rooster' (Image Source: X | @hbomax)

Tarses hinted that the next season will also focus on Katie's relationship with her mom, adding to the drama in Season 2. This comes after her final decision regarding her marriage to Archie, which will also play an important role in the future of the show. Filming for the second installment will start around August 2026, and it will be exciting to see how Greg, Katie, Elizabeth, and Archie’s arcs unfold in the ‘Rooster’ Season 2 storyline.