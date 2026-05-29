'The Four Seasons' Season 2 Finale: 'Doctor Who' star's surprise cameo could change everything for Anne

The second installment of the comedy-drama series saw Anne come to terms with Nick's death and try to reinvent herself

Tina Fey's cozy comedy-drama 'The Four Seasons' premiered its second season on May 28 on Netflix. It centers on lifelong friends, Kate (Tina Fey), Jack (Will Forte), Danny (Colman Domingo), Claude (Marco Calvani), and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), who go on seasonal vacations every few months to catch up as they navigate various challenges. In Season 1, Anne was seen dealing with the dissolution of her 25-year-long marriage to Nick, played by Steve Carell. Her journey in Season 2 was the most compelling as she grappled with Nick's death and worked through a complex dynamic with his much-younger girlfriend, Ginny, who gave birth to Nick's child. Through it all, she developed a brief romance with Mark Brett (Steven Pasquale) in the summer, which quickly fizzled out. However, she ended the season on a high note with a potential new romance.

A look at David Tennant in 'The Four Seasons' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix | The Four Seasons)

During the last two episodes of Season 2, the friends traveled to Italy to spend the winter holidays with Claude's family. At the end of their trip, Anne decided to stay behind and house-sit for Claude and Danny as the couple relocated to Philadelphia to take care of Danny’s mom, Beverly. In the closing moments of the season, Anne was seen admiring her new setting before she was approached by 'Doctor Who' star David Tennant's character. He introduced himself as her neighbor, Jean-Pierre, a funny nod to an earlier scene from the finale where Anne concocted a fictional boyfriend with the same name to make her summer fling, Mark, jealous. Was this a coincidence or fate? Fans will have to wait to find out.

A still of Anne, Claude, and Danny in 'The Four Seasons' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix | The Four Seasons)

The '30 Rock' star, Fey, was the one to come up with the idea for Tennant's cameo, as per her co-creators Tracey Wigfield and Lang Fisher. Wigfield told Decider that she was "thrilled" when the Scottish actor took time out from his busy schedule to film the scene. "Anne obviously has been on a journey in Season 1 and then Season 2 as well, you know, she’s trying to be Anne 2.0 and have this sort of personal renaissance, but it’s not going great. So there was something really exciting when we were thinking about a cliffhanger for a possible Season 3 of having a romantic cliffhanger, and someone that you would get so excited to see more stories with," she explained. Although the show's third season has not been greenlit yet, it's exciting to know that the creators plan to explore Anne and Jean-Pierre's dynamic further if given a chance. This could change everything for Anne, and her new character arc may be refreshing to watch, especially after viewers saw her struggle with Nick’s passing.

Anne posing for a picture in Italy in 'The Four Seasons' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix | The Four Seasons)

Kenney-Silver, for her part, told the publication she had a "really good time" filming the scene and recalled her reaction to reading the script. "I lost my mind. There were a lot of ideas thrown around there, I mean, just on paper. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I laughed out loud when he said his name was Jean-Pierre, when I read the script — I didn’t see it coming. I’m also not that bright, but I didn’t see it coming," she said. Both installments of 'The Four Seasons' are available for streaming on Netflix.