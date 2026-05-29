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Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reunite once again for Disney+ adventure show — what we know so far

The show will follow the duo and SailGP’s Australian team across a global racing season
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 20 MINUTES AGO
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds pose during 'Deadpool & Wolverine' red carpet premiere (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Jamie McCarthy)
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds pose during 'Deadpool & Wolverine' red carpet premiere (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Jamie McCarthy)

In the aftermath of the successful reception of his docu-series 'Welcome to Wrexham', 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds is now turning his attention to the high seas! According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ has recently greenlit a new docuseries from Reynolds and Rob Mac. The docuseries will follow Reynolds and his 'Deadpool & Wolverine' co-star, Hugh Jackman, as they navigate the highs and lows of their Australian sailing team. It is a well-known fact that Reynolds and Jackman co-own SailGP’s Bonds Flying Roos race team. 

According to the official synopsis, the upcoming docuseries will follow the Flying Roos “across a global racing season defined by speed, pressure, and high stakes, a stadium-style championship where identical 50-foot catamarans race in close-to-shore courses at speeds of up to 100 km/h.” For the uninitiated, SailGP is officially known as the Rolex SailGP Championship and is one of the foremost sail-racing leagues of our time. While Jackman and Reynolds are the co-owners of the Flying Roos, the team is actually helmed by driver and CEO Tom Slingsby, who is an Olympic gold medalist. Slingsby is also known for having previously lifted the America’s Cup and is a three-time SailGP champion. 

Speaking about their new docu-series venture, both Jackman and Reynolds expressed in a recent statement, "This is our first collaboration since Deadpool & Wolverine, and we once again anticipate action, comedy, heart, but with a lot more water. And (fingers crossed) pirates. We hope there’s pirates in SailGP." In a similar vein, Disney+'s President of direct-to-consumer international originals, strategic programming, and emerging media remarked, "Following Ryan, Hugh, and the SailGP’s Bonds Flying Roos Australian team’s journey gives us a remarkable inside view of this thrilling sport and what it takes to compete at the highest level. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this story to Disney+ audiences around the world." While the docuseries will be distributed by Disney+, it is being produced as an Australian original title with Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and Eureka Productions as the primary producers. 

A still of Bond's Flying Roos CEO and driver Tom Slingsby (Image Source: Instagram | @tslingsby)
A still of Bond's Flying Roos CEO and driver Tom Slingsby (Image Source: Instagram | @tslingsby)

On the other hand, the Bonds Flying Roos team and SailGP are on board as partners, while Brent Hodge serves as the director and the showrunner. Given the popularity of 'Welcome to Wrexham', it is only natural that Reynolds will want to bring in his trusted colleagues from his other ongoing docuseries. Therefore, Rob Mac will once again serve as the executive producer on behalf of his More Better Productions. The upcoming docuseries is expected to be exclusively available internationally on Disney+ and on Disney+ and Hulu in the United States. An official release date is yet to be announced, and we hope Reynolds and Jackman will come out with an announcement soon. 

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