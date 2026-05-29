‘Virgin River’ Season 8 adds ‘SkyMed’ star and her character already sounds like trouble

Natasha Calis has been tapped for a heavily recurring role as Dr. Astrid on the upcoming eighth season of Netflix‘s Virgin River, which recently started production in Vancouver.

'Virgin River' has added another cast member to the upcoming Season 8, which is currently filming in Vancouver. Actress Natasha Calis will join the romantic drama's next installment in a recurring role as Dr. Astrid, Deadline exclusively reported on May 28. The outlet also reported that the Canadian actress's contract includes the option to be promoted to series regular in future seasons of the show, depending on its renewal status. Season 7 saw Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) entering parenthood with the birth of their son, who was born with congenital heart issues. The show's eighth season will pick up four months after the events of the finale and will span 10 episodes.

Calis's introduction may be tied to the Season 7 finale of 'Virgin River,' in which Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson) decided to partner with the well-funded Grace Valley Hospital to offer better medical services to the town's patients. He came to realize his limitations in providing adequate medical care only after treating a complicated pregnancy case. Astrid will seemingly join his clinic as part of the new collaboration, which created tensions between Doc and his wife, Hope (Annette O’Toole). Her arrival makes her the third medical professional to join Doc's clinic, after Dr. Cameron (Mark Ghanimé) and nurse Mel. Astrid is described as a brash and overconfident surgical resident whose career took a hit after she was placed on probation for unspecified reasons. She grudgingly joins Doc's clinic on rotation, but is determined to make her way out of Virgin River as soon as possible. Moreover, Astrid may end up crossing paths with Mitchell Slaggert's character Eddie, who will be introduced in Season 8 as a charismatic EMT. Slaggert was tapped to join 'Virgin River' Season 8 as a recurring character on May 14.

Natasha Calis (extreme left) as seen with the cast of 'SkyMed' (Image Source: Instagram | @natashacalis)

It's not the first time that Calis will be playing a medical professional onscreen. She has previously played the leading role of Hayley Roberts, a delivery nurse, in the Canadian medical drama, 'SkyMed.' The Paramount+ series recently premiered its fourth season last week. Sources revealed that her contract for 'SkyMed' ended ahead of Season 4, which allowed her to take on a new role on 'Virgin River.' The 27-year-old actress also played nurse Ashley Collins in 'Nurses,' another Canadian medical drama, for two seasons from 2020 to 2021. She has also had guest-starring roles in 'The Good Doctor,' 'The Firm,' and 'Supernatural.' Furthermore, her film credits include 2012's supernatural horror 'The Possession,' and 2025's thriller 'Sick Puppy.'

An image of Jack and Mel from 'Virgin River' Season 7 finale (Image Source: Instagram | @virginriverseries)

Along with the arrival of new characters, Season 8 of 'Virgin River' will also see a few longtime characters leave the series. As per Deadline's earlier report from March, Marco Grazzini, who played Jack's friend Mike Valenzuela, and Lauren Hammersley, who played Jack's ex-girlfriend Charmaine Roberts, won't be returning for the show's next chapter. 'Virgin River' Season 8 will likely release in the first half of 2027, however, Netflix hasn't announced an official release date yet.