‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ ending explained: How Margo’s bold final choice sets up Season 2

Margo's chaotic battle to win custody of her child came to an emotional end, but her bold career choice has opened the door to more chaos.

Season 1 of Apple TV+'s 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' ended on an emotional note, leaving viewers with plenty of questions about Margo’s future, especially after her shocking final decision that will definitely change the direction of her and Bodhi's lives. The episode 'Lock and Load' primarily focused on the custody battle between Margo and Mark, finally determining Bodhi's custody arrangements, which had been the center of much drama throughout the season. The show, based on the novel of the same name by Rufi Thorpe, spanned eight episodes and explored internet fame, financial instability, addiction, and complicated family dynamics. However, the finale pushed its lead character into her most uncertain chapter yet, as she ultimately decided to let Mark be part of Bodhi's life, even after obtaining full custody.

A still of Nicole Kidman as Lace in 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' (Image Credit: Apple TV)

The episode began with the Millet family discussing the impending case with their lawyer, Lace. Mark had earlier raised questions about Margo's mental fitness to care for her son, given the career path she had chosen. To his disappointment, the evaluation worked in Margo's favor, finding her psychologically fit to raise a child. However, both parties got into a heated argument, trading blame, which eventually led to Margo screaming and physically confronting Mark. Their previous mediation session had also ended poorly after Shyanne punched Mark’s mother. Margo's behavior in this second session further weakened her case, which was already in trouble following Child Protective Services' intervention.

A still of Elle Fanning and River Cabrera-Kelley in 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' (Image Credit: Apple TV)

The fate of Bodhi then rested upon an extremely unusual judge, who did not sit in his chair during the trial and ended the case in record time. The judge, described by a character as "tough, but fair," quickly understood the tension in the courtroom. Rather than treating Margo as a perfect mother, he wasted no time acknowledging that nearly everyone involved had behaved recklessly throughout the season. To get a clearer picture, he brought Bodhi into the room, using the child's behavior around each character to make his final decision. In the end, Margo is granted primary custody of Bodhi, while Mark receives limited visitation rights. Margo herself realized that Bodhi deserves to grow up around his father.

A still of Michelle Pfeiffer as Shyanne in 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' (Image Credit: Apple TV)

The finale delivered one of its biggest twists when it was revealed that Kenny, not Mark, called Child Protective Services on Margo. This reveal adds another emotional layer to the finale and potentially creates new tension between Kenny and Shyanne heading into Season 2. In the season's final scenes, viewers see that instead of abandoning her online career after winning custody, Margo makes the bold decision to fully embrace her independence and continue creating adult content. With her roommate's help, she transforms her apartment into a new filming setup, appearing more confident than ever in her ability to control her image and financial future. The finale’s final moments feel more like a beginning than a conclusion. Earlier in the season, Margo turned to adult content out of desperation, but by the end, she embraces it as a conscious act of independence and self-determination.