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Apple TV’s ‘Shrinking’ lands fan-favorite Marvel actress for Season 4 and we couldn't be more thrilled

A ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star joins ‘Shrinking’ Season 4 cast alongside Harrison Ford, Jason Segel and more
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
An image of the cast from 'Shrinking' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Apple TV | Shrinking)
An image of the cast from 'Shrinking' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Apple TV | Shrinking)

Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed comedy-drama 'Shrinking' is adding some serious star power to its roster for its fourth season. The streaming platform officially announced that Marvel Cinematic Universe's Karen Gillan, who is best known for playing Nebula in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise, has joined the cast. The announcement was made through Apple TV's social media with the caption: "Shrinking's circle is expanding. Karen Gillan officially joins the cast of #Shrinking Season 4." Gillan's casting is a major addition to the series, which is currently in pre-production following its recent multi-season renewal. The actress will be joining Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. Stars like Cobie Smulders and Brett Goldstein also make recurring appearances on the show. 

Created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, 'Shrinking' follows Segel's Jimmy Laird, a therapist coping with the death of his wife after a tragic accident. Jimmy is burned out and emotionally lost, and starts to break professional boundaries by giving brutally honest advice to his patients instead of traditional therapy. His unconventional methods change the lives of his patients, but not always in a good way. The series also features Jimmy's social circle, including his teenage daughter, neighbors, and friends. As the series moved forward, Jimmy learned to manage his pain and navigate major life changes, including growing older and giving love another chance. The Emmy-nominated therapeutic comedy garnered popularity among viewers for balancing heartfelt moments with humor and chaotic friendship dynamics, despite emotional themes. 

An image of the cast from 'Shrinking' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Apple TV | Shrinking)
An image of the cast from 'Shrinking' Season 3 (Image Source: Apple TV | Shrinking)

The details of Gillan’s character are currently under wraps by the studio. However, it is reported that the coming season will feature a time jump and an entirely new storyline, but most of the primary characters will be the same. Gillan rose to fame playing Amy Pond in 'Doctor Who' before joining the MCU. She also starred in the hit adventure comedies 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Jumanji: The Next Level,' alongside Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson. Outside franchise films, she appeared in projects like 'Oculus', 'Gunpowder Milkshake', and 'Late Bloomers'. She has also worked behind the camera as a writer and director on 'The Party's Just Beginning'. 'Shrinking' Season 4 filming is slated to begin later this year. Her addition has given fans another reason to look forward to seeing her character fit among the chaotic bunch of beloved characters.

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