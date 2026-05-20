‘Ghosts’ Season 5 star promises major cliffhanger ahead of finale episode: ‘There’s one big…’

The season finale will see Sam and Jay fighting to save Woodstone Manor after a business partnership threatens their ownership of the mansion.

'Ghosts' is getting ready to close its doors on Season 5 with two back-to-back episodes on May 21 on CBS. The last two episodes, 21 and 22, are titled 'Up the Creek' and 'Across the Pond,' respectively. The sitcom is developed by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and is based on the British series of the same name (2019-2023). It centers on the married couple, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar), who discover that Woodstone Manor, the country estate they inherited, is haunted by ghosts from different historical periods who died on the property.

A still from 'Ghosts' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Bertrand Calmeau)

One of the ghosts, a pants-less Jewish stockbroker named Trevor Lefkowitz, is played by Asher Grodman. On May 18, the actor spoke to TV Insider and teased an exciting surprise awaiting fans in the season finale. "Joe [Port] and Joe [Wiseman] do a really fun job with these cliffhangers at the end of every season, and there's a big one coming," he said. He added further, "It's fun, the double episode, because sometimes this show is so complex and so rich that you want it to be an hour, and so I'm glad we're leaning into that, and we've got a big old journey in the last one, that's gonna leave you excited, and then you're going to be mad at us because we left you there," he said.

The official logline for the last two episodes of 'Ghosts' Season 5 states, "Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) join forces with the spirits of Woodstone to help protect the mansion by securing its place in history. As Woodstone's fate hinges on a trip abroad, Sam is given a major career opportunity that could take her out of town, leaving others to step in and help with the ghosts."

A look at Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) from 'Ghosts' (Image Source: Instagram | @ghostscbs)

Season 6 of 'Ghosts' has already been renewed. However, the series is not expected to return in the fall of 2026. The show's next installment has been pushed back to join CBS's midseason lineup and will air in early 2027. But fans would not have to wait until next year to get answers to their lingering questions from the Season 5 ending. 'Ghosts' will feature two new one-hour special episodes that will air during Halloween and Christmas in late 2026. Grodman also said that the cliffhanger will be resolved sooner than expected. "I haven't seen story ideas, but I think we torture you for a while, but then we do tend to tie it up pretty quickly when we come back, so my hunch is that we won't torture you for too much longer." The finale of 'Ghosts' Season 5 will air on Thursday, May 21, at 8:30 p.m ET on CBS.