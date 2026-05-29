Who was Danielle Scott-Houghton? ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Season 2’s emotional tribute explained

BBC drama A Good Girl's Guide to Murder has returned with a moving tribute to Danielle Scott-Haughton at the end of the first new episode

The recently released ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Season 2 featured Emma Myers returning as the lead, teenage detective Pip. While the storyline resumed right from the debut season’s ending, fans witnessed the first episode ending with a heartfelt tribute. A black screen popped before the end credits rolled, and it read: “In loving memory of our friend and colleague Danielle Scott-Houghton, 1989 - 2026.” For the fans who might not know, Danielle was a BBC Commissioning Editor. Earlier in January this year, she tragically passed in her sleep, but the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

​Along with ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’, Danielle was associated with a number of notable works, including 'Death in Paradise', 'Beyond Paradise', and more. Such tragic news was shared by The British Blacklist on January 8, 2026. Part of the tribute shared via caption read, “We are heartbroken to share the passing of Danielle Scott-Haughton, a brilliant BBC Commissioning Editor, producer, and a cherished friend of The British Blacklist and the wider Black British creative community.” In 2023, Danielle joined the BBC as a commissioning editor. She overlooked numerous shows, including 'EastEnders', the upcoming Christie series 'Endless Night', 'Just Act Normal', and more. She was also one of the executive producers on the two new series of 'Peaky Blinders.'

Pip in a still from 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' (Image Source: Netflix)

Before joining the BBC, she worked at Balloon Entertainment for over six years. One of her former colleagues shared, “We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved Dani. She was the best. Not just the best at development, though the writers she found, nurtured and helped take flight know she was that.” According to Damien Timmer, founder of the Towards Zero procedure Mammoth Screen, each interaction with Dani felt special. He added, “A phone message, a lunch, a script meeting, a readthrough - her passion for the job was infectious. She was sharp as a tack, had extraordinary charisma, and she was kind. Not performatively kind, but deeply kind.”

Open Water author Caleb Azumah Nelson stated that, “I think I speak not just for those involved in Open Water, but our community as a whole: Dani’s passing is an immense loss…..It was always evident in what she said and did that she cared so deeply, not just about the work she was involved with but the people behind it; a true rarity, but Dani was one of one.” Head of drama for BBC Studios Productions, Kate Oates, recalled the time when Danielle joined the BBC as a commissioner. “It felt like Christmas had come early. She was a fan of the show and a brilliant storyteller who was dedicated to working with us to make the show the best it could be.” Kate noted that with the combination of “fierce talent” and “kind heart” by their side, they couldn’t believe their luck. She admitted that Danielle would be "greatly" missed.