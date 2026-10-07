‘Scary Movie’ star joins Jennifer Aniston in Olivia Wilde’s comedy ‘Naughty’

The upcoming Universal comedy 'Naughty' brings a familiar comedy star into a North Pole adventure led by Jennifer Aniston and Peter Dinklage.

Regina Hall has joined Jennifer Aniston and Peter Dinklage in 'Naughty', the upcoming comedy directed by Olivia Wilde. Universal Pictures has set the film for a theatrical release on November 5, 2027. Jimmy Warden wrote the screenplay, which began as his original spec script. Wilde, Warden, and LuckyChap are producing the film. 'Naughty' follows Mallory, played by Aniston, as she fights to gain custody of her son from her ex-husband. She travels to the North Pole in search of Santa Claus, played by Dinklage, believing that he can testify at her divorce hearing and help her win custody. While unconfirmed, sources say Hall will play a friend who joins Mallory on her trip to the North Pole. Universal has not publicly revealed additional details about her character.

A still of Regina Hall (Image Source: Instagram | @morereginahall)

Hall recently appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio Del Toro. The film added another major feature to her recent credits. She also starred in Peacock's 'The Five-Star Weekend' with Jennifer Garner, Chloe Sevigny, Gemma Chan, and Timothy Olyphant. The series premiered in July and became Peacock's most-watched scripted title, reaching more than 1 billion viewing minutes during its first week.

Hall also returned as Brenda Meeks in 'Scary Movie 6.' The film became the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of the year. Her upcoming work includes 'Judgment Day,' directed by Nick Stoller and starring Will Ferrell for Prime Video. She will also appear in Netflix's limited series 'Rabbit, Rabbit' alongside Adam Driver. Peter Craig created the series, while Philip Barantini will direct. Hall is currently filming 'Lizard Music,' a United Artists project starring Dwayne Johnson.

A still of Regina Hall (Image Source: Instagram | @morereginahall)

Olivia Wilde previously directed 'Booksmart', 'Don't Worry Darling,' and 'Drive-Away Dolls.' Dinklage, on the other hand, has remained active across film and television in recent years. He starred in 'Cyrano', 'I Care a Lot,' and 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,' while his television work includes HBO's 'Game of Thrones.'

Dinklage played Tyrion Lannister throughout the series and won four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. His recent projects have continued to span major studio films and smaller character-driven productions.