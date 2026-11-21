Where was ‘Guarding Stars’ filmed? Inside the real locations behind Jared Padalecki’s Netflix rom-com

Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester’s Netflix romance ‘Guarding Stars’ used a real Christmas parade, but one filming location is still a mystery.

Jared Padalecki’s Jack Stapleton has a Christmas guest with a job his family knows nothing about. In ‘Guarding Stars’, his supposed girlfriend is actually Hannah Brooks, the bodyguard hired to protect him from a stalker. Leighton Meester plays Hannah, who has to keep Jack safe while helping him keep the threats from his mother. Their visit takes them from the family ranch to a town Christmas parade, with snowy scenery along the way.

The story takes Hannah from New York to a Montana ranch. ‘Guarding Stars’ was filmed primarily in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with nearby High River providing the small-town Christmas backdrop. Between them, the two locations stand in for the story’s New York and Montana settings. For the New York scenes, the crew used Stephen Avenue and other parts of downtown Calgary. Netflix’s location guide identifies Stephen Avenue Walk, at 340 8 Avenue SW, as one of the filming spots.

The University of Calgary took on several roles, too. Hunter Student Commons was used for Hannah’s office, and the crew also filmed an outdoor action scene outside the building. The hospital emergency room was created inside the Faculty of Nursing’s Clinical Simulation Learning Centre. The campus also supplied a boardroom setting, with the university confirming filming dates of December 12, 13, 15 and 16, 2025.

The Christmas parade takes the filming trail south to High River. The production used the town’s real Santa Claus Parade, bringing its annual celebration into Jack and Hannah’s holiday visit. Other parts of the town used in the film include George Lane Memorial Park and Campground and the local business Olive and Finch. Netflix gives the park’s address as 343 Macleod Trail SW and Olive and Finch’s as 123 3 Avenue SW.

The Stapleton family ranch is harder to place on a map. The exact property used for Jack’s Montana home has not been publicly identified, so there is no confirmed ranch name or address to share. In the film, it is where his mother Connie, played by Andie MacDowell, is recovering from surgery. Netflix has also filmed ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ in Alberta. That show’s Noah LaLonde plays Jack’s younger brother, Hank, in ‘Guarding Stars’, while Shaun Johnston plays their father, Doc.

'Guarding Stars’ brings Katherine Center’s 2022 novel ‘The Bodyguard’ to the screen. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directed the adaptation. The film pairs Meester, known for ‘Gossip Girl’, with Padalecki, whose credits include ‘Supernatural’ and ‘Gilmore Girls’, for its Christmas fake-dating romance. It was released on Netflix on November 18 and is available to stream.