‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’ trailer reveals the gang's next dangerous adventure

The trailer for 'Ice Age: Boiling Point' promises plenty of dinosaurs and lava

Disney is bringing its prehistoric troublemakers back for another adventure, and the first official trailer for 'Ice Age: Boiling Point' promises plenty of dinosaurs, lava, and familiar chaos. The sixth big-screen installment also introduces several new members of the voice cast, while bringing back the original stars behind Manny, Sid, Diego, and the rest of the herd. The story takes Manny (Ray Romano), Sid (John Leguizamo), Diego (Denis Leary), Ellie (Queen Latifah) and Buck (Simon Pegg) into previously unexplored parts of the dangerous Lost World, where a dinosaur-filled adventure awaits. Scrat also returns, but this time the acorn-obsessed character has company in the form of Baby Scrat and the enormous Jurassic Scrat.

Diego and Sid in 'Ice Age: Boiling Point' (Image Source: YouTube | Disney)

Disney has expanded the voice cast: Ashley Park voices Zee, Josh Peck returns as Eddie, Vincent Tong voices Crash, and Adam DeVine plays Julian. Coco Jones joins as Peaches, while Eduardo Franco voices Bodi and James Austin Johnson plays Clarence the Sprout Master. The Scrat family also welcomes some new voices. Chris Wedge returns as Scrat, Kari Wahlgren voices Baby Scrat, and Dee Bradley Baker joins as Jurassic Scrat. John C. Donkin directs the film, having previously helmed 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild'. Lori Forte, whose producing credits include the original 'Ice Age' and 'Ice Age: Collision Course', returns as producer.

Jurassic Scrat in 'Ice Age: Boiling Point' (Image Source: YouTube | Disney)

The film is scheduled to arrive exclusively in theaters on February 5, 2027. It follows the teaser released in June and marks the first theatrical 'Ice Age' film since 'Collision Course' in 2016. The upcoming installment will also be the first theatrical entry released under Disney's ownership of 20th Century Studios, following its acquisition of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets in 2019.