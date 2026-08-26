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Jennifer Garner had to ‘go to the desert’ after ‘West Wing’ rejection

Jennifer Garner was most recently seen in 'The Last Thing He Told Me' and 'The Five-Star Weekend'
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Jennifer Garner posing for the camera (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @jennifer.garner)
Jennifer Garner posing for the camera (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @jennifer.garner)

Jennifer Garner is a world-renowned star with credits including 'Alias,' '13 Going on 30,' and more. However, at one point, she was just like every other struggling actor desperately looking for her breakthrough. On Tuesday, the actress appeared on the Audacy podcast 'Aspire' and opened up about one of the lowest moments in her career. Garner stated that she was once up for a part in Aaron Sorkin's masterpiece 'The West Wing.' She did not reveal the role she was auditioning for. She mentioned that she was keen on getting the part but was heartbroken when the team went with another actress.

Jennifer Garner posing for the camera
Jennifer Garner posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @jennifer.garner)

“God, I wanted it so badly,” she shared. “I got down, and I tested for it, and when I didn’t get it, I had to go to the desert — my first time in Palm Springs by myself — and just sit there for a couple of days.” The actress called her time in the desert a "mourning" process. Flaunt earlier reported that Garner once read for the role of Ainsley Hayes on the NBC drama. However, Emily Procter eventually played the part. Speaking to the publication, Garner said, “I love Aaron Sorkin’s writing. I love words. I love how dense the language and the dialogue [is].”

A still of Ainsley from 'The West Wing'
A still of Ainsley from 'The West Wing' (Image Source: NBC)

Garner wasn't wrong to believe that the role would have been a game-changer for her. 'The West Wing' premiered in 1999, and by then Garner was mainly known for her work in shows like 'Felicity' and 'Time of Your Life.' Her part in 'Felicity' was very small, and 'Time of Your Life' lasted just a single season. Fortunately, the breakthrough that she was looking for was just around the corner. Garner shared on the podcast that, in retrospect, the rejection paved the way for another opportunity. Just two weeks later, she got the chance to star in 'Alias,' which catapulted her to stardom.

A still of Sydney from 'Alias' (Image Source: ABC)
A still of Sydney from 'Alias' (Image Source: ABC)

For her performance as Sydney Bristow in the ABC show, Garner received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama and was also up for an Emmy Award four times in a row. “Like, what is it? God’s rejection is divine, divine … protection? Rejection is God’s protection. … I’m all for that,” she said about the whole situation. After the show went off the air in 2006, Garner established herself as an A-list actress with projects like 'Valentine's Day,' 'Dallas Buyers Club,' and 'Juno.' She most recently headlined two acclaimed shows, 'The Last Thing He Told Me' on Apple TV and 'The Five-Star Weekend' on Peacock. 

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