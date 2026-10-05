‘Sicario 3’ brings back ‘A Quiet Place’ and ‘Deadpool 2’ stars alongside Benicio del Toro

'Sicario 3’ is moving ahead with key franchise stars returning as the crime thriller finds its director and prepares for production.

‘Sicario 3’ is moving forward with the original lead trio returning for another chapter. Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, and Josh Brolin are set to reprise their roles, according to sources cited by Deadline. Padraic McKinley is attached to direct the third film, while Oscar-nominated Steven Knight penned the latest script. Plot details remain under wraps, but the project is being prepared for production early next year. Blunt's return is notable because she starred in the 2015 original but did not return for the 2018 sequel.

Benicio del Toro is back as Alejandro Gillick, a mysterious operative whose personal history is tied to the cartel war. Josh Brolin reprises his role as Matt Graver, the CIA operative overseeing the mission. Sources say all three actors have read Knight's latest draft and agreed to return for the third film. McKinley was selected following a thorough search involving Black Label Media, Thunder Road, and the returning cast. Several directors reportedly met with the producers and returning cast members before McKinley emerged as the preferred choice. McKinley and Knight are currently working on the script with notes from the returning stars.

Emily Blunt in a still from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' (Image Source: 20th Century Studios)

Knight received an Academy Award nomination for ‘Dirty Pretty Things’ and is also known for creating the television series ‘Peaky Blinders.’ The project is being taken to market, with several studios already showing interest. Lionsgate distributed the first two films, but the third installment is expected to be presented to potential buyers.

Black Label Media and Thunder Road are taking the project to market, with several studios reportedly interested. Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill will produce for Black Label Media. Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce for Thunder Road, with Ed McDonnell also returning as a producer.

A screenshot of the movie 'Day of the Soldado' (Image Source: Sony Pictures)

The 2015 ‘Sicario’ followed Kate as she joined a covert operation against Mexican drug cartels and became caught between Graver's mission and Alejandro's personal pursuit of revenge. The 2018 sequel shifted the focus to Graver and Alejandro after Kate's departure from the story. Emily Blunt recently appeared in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ and has wrapped production on ‘A Quiet Place Part III.’ Benicio del Toro recently earned an Oscar nomination for ‘One Battle After Another.’ Josh Brolin is set to appear in ‘Whalefall,’ which also stars Austin Abrams and is scheduled to open on October 16.