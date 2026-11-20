Nick Jonas and ‘Bridgerton’ star Hannah Dodd to lead Netflix rom-com about unexpected custody battle

'The More the Merrier' follows a bachelor who is forced to step into the role of a parent

Netflix has announced an exciting project involving ‘Bridgerton’ star Hannah Dodd and Nick Jonas. The upcoming holiday rom-com, titled ‘The More the Merrier,’ is currently in production in New Jersey. The film will be directed by Ari Sandel, known for ‘The DUFF.’ The storyline follows a longtime bachelor from Manhattan, played by Jonas, who enjoys his carefree life. However, his plans are soon upended when he has to care for his cousin’s infant child.

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' (Image Source: Netflix's Tudum | Liam Daniel)

As he takes on the responsibilities of parenthood, more surprises follow. The biggest comes when the child’s godmother, played by Dodd, arrives and claims custody of the child, setting the stage for an unexpected turn in their relationship. The film’s script is written by Tamara Chestna, known for ‘Something from Tiffany’s’ and ‘Moxie’, while Steve Barnett produces for Monarch Media. The other producers include Mark Ross for Lincoln Road Films, Spencer Berman and Jonas for Powered by Jonas, and Chestna.

Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers speaks during SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session at SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre)

As Dodd shared her excitement with Tudum, she said, “I am so excited to be working with Ari, Nick, and the whole team at Netflix on ‘The More the Merrier.’ I can’t wait to get started!” So far, Jonas and Dodd are the only announced cast members. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.