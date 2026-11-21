Is there AI in ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’? David Fincher addresses backlash

One critic who saw the film points to a single stretch involving Scott Caan’s character

David Fincher’s previous film starring Brad Pitt, ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,’ earned an Oscar for visual effects. His next collaboration with Pitt, Netflix’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,’ is opening in IMAX on November 25, and critics are already wondering whether generative AI shaped the final cut. The questions began circulating on Thursday after press screenings. After watching the screening of the sequel to ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ indie filmmaker Patrick Tomasso took to X and wrote that the film could have been a great follow-up, but instead suffers from what he characterized as “blatant and egregious AI use,” which he rarely sees in a studio film. Tomasso also pointed out that he was surprised that he hadn’t come across this concern in any of the other press coverage.

I walked out of Cliff Booth completely gutted. What could have been a really great sequel is overshadowed by some of the most blatant and egregious AI use I’ve ever seen in a studio film. Shocked it’s not in everyone’s reviews - More thoughts with receipts when it’s streaming. — patrick. (@imPatrickT) November 19, 2026

A few more written reviews echoed that complaint. Giovanni Lago of Next Best Picture said that the use of generative AI in key scenes is nothing short of an “eyesore,” while Entertainment journalist Louis Peitzman stated it left him depressed. In his Letterboxd review, he noted that a generative supervisor was credited in the production, but neither review specified which elements of the film may include AI. Netflix hasn’t commented to date, and neither has Fincher. In the LA Times article, Fincher spoke to the subject. “I’m not a Luddite, so I don’t fear the unknown,” Fincher said. He argued that film is only around a century old, whereas humans have been painting for around 40,000 years, and asked whether anyone really wants to see filmmakers stop iterating. One example he gave was changing the color of someone’s eyes, something present-day tools could do.

The suspicion has been there for weeks. Bloomberg reported in March that Fincher used software created by InterPositive, a firm started in 2022 by Ben Affleck, on a new Brad Pitt movie. The outlet reported that Netflix was in negotiations to acquire InterPositive for as much as $600 million. However, sources familiar with the transaction said the final cash price was less than that. They called the product AI that is used for color correction, visual effects, and reframing of shots, not to write and shoot a feature-length film from scratch. Notably, Bloomberg did not name the title of the Pitt film.

At the recent press events, a commentator singled out the moments where he felt GenAI stood out most in the film. Chris Bumbray from JoBlo noted it appeared to be confined to the recreations of actor Scott Caan’s character, Charlie Peters, and his time hosting a TV show. Elsewhere, there was no obvious or limited evidence of GenAI. Set in 1977 (8 years after ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’), ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ was penned by Quentin Tarantino. Other cast members include Elizabeth Debicki, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Peter Weller. The film opens in IMAX on November 25 and arrives on Netflix on December 23.