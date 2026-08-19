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'Scary Movie' finally gets Paramount+ streaming date and it's sooner than you think

‘Scary Movie’ finally gets a Paramount+ streaming date after its successful theatrical run and Wayans brothers reunion.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Shawn Wayans as Ray (L), Marlon Wayans as Shorty (M), and Kenan Thompson as Jermaine in a still from 'Scary Movie' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Pictures)
Shawn Wayans as Ray (L), Marlon Wayans as Shorty (M), and Kenan Thompson as Jermaine in a still from 'Scary Movie' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Pictures)

‘Scary Movie,’ also known as ‘Scary Movie 6,’ finally has a streaming date. The film will arrive on Paramount+ on September 3, just 91 days after its theatrical release. The latest entry comes 13 years after ‘Scary Movie 5’ and 26 years after the original film. It also marks the return of the Wayans brothers to the franchise for the first time since ‘Scary Movie 2.’

The reboot had a strong theatrical run. It earned more than $230 million worldwide against a production budget of $30 million before P&A costs. The franchise also crossed the $1 billion global box office mark in June.

Furthermore, the film also set another franchise record with a $105.5 million worldwide opening. It also became the first pure R-rated comedy since 2017’s ‘Girls Trip’ to cross $100 million at the worldwide box office. Michael Tiddes directed the new installment, and Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Craig Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans wrote the screenplay with Rick Alvarez. 

Anna Faris as Cindy in a still from 'Scary Movie 6' trailer
Anna Faris as Cindy in a still from 'Scary Movie 6' trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Pictures)

The story brings back four characters from the original films. Marlon Wayans plays Shorty Meeks, Shawn Wayans returns as Ray, Regina Hall reprises Brenda Meeks and Anna Faris is back as Cindy Campbell. The returning cast marks a major reunion for the franchise.

Faris and Hall had skipped ‘Scary Movie 5,’ making their comeback another notable part of the sixth film. Dave Sheridan, Lochlyn Munro, Cheri Oteri and Chris Elliott are among the other familiar faces. The new cast includes Kenan Thompson, Kim Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr. and Heidi Gardner. Olivia Rose Keegan, Cameron Scott Roberts, Savannah Lee Nassif, Sydney Park, Gregg Wayans, Benny Zielke, and Ruby Snowber round out the newer additions.

Sydney Park as DEI in a still from 'Scary Movie 6' trailer
Sydney Park as DEI in a still from 'Scary Movie 6' trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Pictures)

Marlon Wayans has described the film as a “rebootquel,” combining the original franchise’s style with newer horror references. The comedy takes aim at cancel culture, safe spaces and recent horror hits. The film also references movies such as ‘Sinners’ and ‘Get Out’ while returning to the slasher parody format that defined the earlier entries. Rick Alvarez, Craig Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans produced the movie. Jonathan Glickman, Thom Zadra and Alexandra Loewy are among the executive producers.

All six ‘Scary Movie’ films are now available through Paramount+, giving fans a chance to revisit the franchise before watching its latest chapter.

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