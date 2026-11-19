Does ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ have a post-credit scene?

The latest 'Hunger Games' prequel revisits Haymitch's brutal Second Quarter Quell and reunites Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson.

Fans returning to Panem for 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' might be hoping for one last surprise after the story ends. However, viewers should not expect a bonus sequence during or after the credits. The sixth film in the franchise does not feature a mid-credit or post-credit scene, following the same approach as all five previous instalments.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the new prequel takes audiences 24 years before the original 'The Hunger Games'. It follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, as he is selected for the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. For this edition, the Capitol doubles the number of tributes from each district, making the competition even more brutal.

Kieran Culkin, from left, Ben Wang, Glenn Close, Ralph Fiennes, and Elle Fanning pose together at the premiere of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' at Alice Tully Hall in New York. (Image Source: Andy Kropa | Invision | AP)

Zada leads an ensemble that includes Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak and Lili Taylor. The film also brings back some familiar faces from the original movies, with Jennifer Lawrence returning as Katniss Everdeen, Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark and Woody Harrelson as the older Haymitch. Their appearances connect the prequel to the original story, giving longtime fans another chance to see the characters who helped make the franchise a global hit.

For the younger cast, sharing the screen with the returning stars was a memorable experience. Whitney Peak described their presence as "like a fever dream", while Zada said, "It was so special. They are very funny. Jennifer is hilarious."

Iris Apatow, from left, Edvin Ryding, and Elle Fanning pose together at the premiere of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at Alice Tully Hall in New York. (Image Source: Andy Kropa | Invision | AP)

Lawrence has also spoken about the emotional experience of reuniting with her former co-stars after more than a decade. Reflecting on working with Hutcherson and Harrelson again, she said, "It was so emotional. Josh and I didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful." She also shared a funny story about Harrelson's visit to her hotel room, saying, "Woody, obviously, came through the window of my hotel room uninvited. It wouldn't be the same if he listened to boundaries or used a door."

With Francis Lawrence directing and producing, the screenplay comes from Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie. Based on Suzanne Collins' novel, 'Sunrise on the Reaping' revisits one of Panem's most important events while bringing back the characters who shaped its future. So, viewers can leave once the credits begin.