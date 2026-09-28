‘Minions & Monsters’ sets Peacock release date as Hollywood chaos comes home

James and Henry’s monster movie plans take an unexpected turn as the latest ‘Despicable Me’ spinoff heads to streaming.

The Minions are heading from theaters to home streaming. After opening in July and arriving on digital, ‘Minions & Monsters’ now has a Peacock premiere date. The film is the seventh entry in the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise and the third movie centered on the Minions. Its arrival will give viewers a way to watch their Hollywood adventure before Halloween.

‘Minions & Monsters’ will begin streaming on Peacock on October 28. Viewers in the US will need a Peacock subscription to watch it through the service. The film is already available to watch at home on digital, giving audiences another option before its streaming debut. The film released in theaters on July 1, so the Peacock release comes nearly four months after its big-screen arrival.

James (L) and Henry (R) meet a film industry figure in ‘Minions & Monsters’ (Image Source: Illumination/Universal Pictures)

Set in 1920s Hollywood, the story follows new Minions James and Henry as they try to make a monster movie. Their plans take a turn when real monsters enter the picture, leaving the Minions to deal with the trouble they have caused. The setting also puts them in an industry adjusting to sound films, where their Minionese creates another obstacle. The premise moves the franchise away from Gru’s usual adventures while keeping the focus on the Minions.

Pierre Coffin, who voices the Minions, directed the film with Patrick Delage. Allison Janney leads a voice cast that also includes Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Christoph Waltz, Zoey Deutch, Bobby Moynihan, and Trey Parker. The movie draws on Hollywood history for its setting and references, including nods to older films. Those details give the Minions a different backdrop for their latest attempt to make a name for themselves.

A Minion appears in a black-and-white Hollywood scene in ‘Minions & Monsters’ (Image Source: Illumination/Universal Pictures)

‘Minions & Monsters’ includes references to ‘Citizen Kane’ and ‘The Blob.’ In one scene, Max, voiced by Waltz, calls out Minions whose names point to filmmakers Federico Fellini and Erich von Stroheim. Those nods carry the Hollywood setting beyond the monster movie James and Henry set out to make.

The Peacock premiere follows ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ in 2022 and ‘Despicable Me 4’ in 2024. The wider franchise began with the original ‘Despicable Me’ in 2010 and has since grossed more than $5 billion at the global box office.