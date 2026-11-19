Jeff Bezos shares why he was involved in casting Robert Pattinson as James Bond

Jeff Bezos reveals why he personally backed Robert Pattinson for James Bond after the actor impressed during screen tests.

Jeff Bezos had a personal stake in finding the next James Bond, and the Amazon founder has now offered a behind-the-scenes look at how Robert Pattinson secured the iconic role. Speaking at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World event, Bezos revealed that he was “heavily involved” in the casting process and explained why Pattinson eventually became the unanimous choice.

The decision was particularly significant because Amazon MGM Studios now has creative control of the 007 franchise. With the upcoming film marking the first Bond instalment under its leadership, the studio wanted to get its first major casting decision right. Bezos described the selection process as a carefully managed exercise involving five finalists. Each actor participated in traditional screen tests featuring three different scenes, complete costumes, actual sets and other performers.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos arrives for a discussion at Semafor's Silicon Valley and the World conference in Menlo Park, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. (Image Source: AP Photo | Jae C. Hong) (AP | Jae C. Hong)

"We ran a really tight process and we made the final decision on Friday," Bezos said. He added that the team spent several hours reviewing the performances before reaching its conclusion. Interestingly, Pattinson was not initially the obvious choice. Bezos explained that the team had reservations about selecting an actor who was already widely recognised, as the Bond role has traditionally helped introduce relatively unfamiliar performers to global audiences.

"Initially, I would say we were slightly biased against him just because he's already so famous," Bezos admitted. The team had considered whether choosing someone less established would be a better approach. However, Pattinson changed their minds once they watched his screen tests. "By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing. But there was something special about Rob and his performance," Bezos said. He also revealed that director Denis Villeneuve and the rest of the decision-makers quickly agreed on the actor.

"In the screening tests, it was so obvious. He is James Bond," Bezos added.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 24: Robert Pattinson attends the "The Drama" Premiere on March 24, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Photos | Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

Amazon MGM officially announced Pattinson as the next 007. The actor will take over from Daniel Craig, who played Bond across five films, beginning with 'Casino Royale' in 2006. Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming film, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are also attached to the project.

Amazon's involvement in the franchise expanded after it secured creative control through its deal with longtime Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in 2025. Pattinson's casting is now the first major step in shaping the studio's vision for the next chapter.