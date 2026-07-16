Will there be 'The Hawk' Season 2? Netflix renewal status and Season 1 ending explained

'The Hawk' Season 1 finale leaves Lonnie Hawkins at a crossroads, hinting at new challenges and a possible path forward that could reshape his future.

'The Hawk' premiered on Netflix on Thursday with a 10-episode debut season that introduced viewers to the world of professional golf through a comedic lens. The series stars Will Ferrell as Lonnie 'The Hawk' Hawkins, a once-prominent golfer attempting to revive his career. The cast also includes Jimmy Tatro as his son, Lance Hawkins, Molly Shannon as Stacy, and Fortune Feimster as his caddy, Sam. Together, the characters navigate personal conflicts, rivalries, and the pressures of competitive golf throughout the season. Now, the fans are wondering whether the show has been renewed for Season 2.

Molly Shannon as Stacy Hawkins confronts Will Ferrell as Lonnie Hawkins in 'The Hawk' (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

Netflix will likely review the show's viewing figures, completion rate, production costs, and performance during its first 28 days before making a decision. Since the full first season has only just arrived, a renewal decision was not expected. The lack of an announcement, therefore, means the show's renewal status remains undecided rather than canceled. However, the streamer has not canceled the Will Ferrell-led comedy either. The series was also not promoted as a limited series, meaning Lonnie Hawkins and the other characters could return if the show performs well.

Netflix can take weeks or months to decide the future of a new show after studying how many subscribers begin and complete it. The show's performance in Netflix's weekly charts may offer an early indication of its renewal prospects. Until Netflix releases an official statement, claims about 'The Hawk' Season 2 will remain uncertain. The Season 1 finale places Lonnie in a playoff against his former rival, Golden Fisk, and his son, Lance Hawkins. Golden is eliminated first, leaving Lonnie and Lance competing for the win. Before the final hole, Stacy tells Lonnie that Lance claims he owes money to a Las Vegas gambling ring. Lance claims the group will kill him if he loses the tournament and cannot repay the debt with his prize money.

Luke Wilson as Golden Fisk prepares to play during a tournament in 'The Hawk' (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

Lonnie reaches the final hole with a putt that could give him the victory. The moment mirrors the infamous missed putt that had haunted Lonnie's career for years, but Lonnie misses the shot, allowing Lance to win with his father's legacy golf club. The finale then reveals that Lance never owed money to mobsters and was not facing any death threats. Lance had used Lonnie's history of manipulating people against him, and Lonnie appears proud that his son managed to deceive him. The ending does not fully confirm whether Lonnie deliberately missed the putt. He later hints to his caddy, Sam, that the miss may not have been an accident. This leaves two interpretations: Lonnie may have sacrificed the win to protect Lance, or he may simply want people to believe that he remained in control. The uncertainty allows the finale to show some change in Lonnie without removing the behavior that caused his problems throughout the season.

Molly Shannon as Stacy Hawkins rides alongside Will Ferrell as Lonnie Hawkins in 'The Hawk' (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

Several developments in the finale could continue if Netflix orders 'The Hawk' Season 2. Stacy ends her relationship with Radford following the playoff, leaving her relationship with Lonnie unresolved. Lonnie also decides to retain Sam as his caddy after she helped save his life and proved how important she had become to his comeback. The central setup arrives when Lonnie is selected to captain the next Ryder Cup despite losing the playoff. Season 2 could follow Lonnie as he prepares to captain the next Ryder Cup team. The role would require him to manage other golfers and prioritize a team result after spending Season 1 focused on his individual comeback. Lance could also be involved after defeating his father and proving that he has learned Lonnie's methods. The writers could continue building the tension between them while examining whether their relationship improves outside the playoffs.

Will Ferrell as Lonnie Hawkins steps out of his tour bus in 'The Hawk' (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

Lonnie's connection with Stacy is another story left open by the finale. Her separation from Radford creates space for her and Lonnie to reconsider their relationship, though the season does not confirm whether they will reunite. The finale also serves as a conclusion because Lonnie does not win the tournament and instead receives a role based on teamwork. 'The Hawk' Season 1 is streaming in full on Netflix, while viewers must wait for the platform to announce whether Lonnie will return for Season 2.