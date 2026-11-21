Kieran Culkin and ‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong team up on a mystery movie

Culkin shared the news on UK radio without naming the film title, plot, studio, or his role

Kieran Culkin will begin filming a new movie, penned by ‘Succession’ writer Jesse Armstrong. This is the first time the two will be collaborating since the conclusion of their HBO series in 2023. Culkin shared the news on Friday while speaking to the UK station Heart Breakfast, as reported by Deadline. “I’m about to work with Jesse on a movie. He wrote something,” he said. No further details were provided about the movie, including its name, subject matter, production company, Culkin’s part, or expected commencement.

Kieran Culkin poses for photographers upon arrival at ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ UK fan screening on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott A. Garfitt)

There are currently no films attributed to Armstrong in production. He wrote and was showrunner for 4 Seasons of ‘Succession.’ He made his debut with ‘Mountainhead,’ a film centered around several high-profile tech personalities who meet at a remote mountain location. It features Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef. Armstrong also co-penned A24’s ‘Jonty’ with Sam Bain, his writing partner on the British sitcom ‘Peep Show.’ Jesse Plemons and Cole Escola top-line ‘Jonty,’ which is currently in post-production. Following ‘Succession’s’ final episode on May 28, 2023, Culkin has continued to take on varied film parts. At the 2025 Academy Awards, he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for ‘A Real Pain,’ written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg.

Jesse Armstrong attends HBO's "Mountainhead" World Premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on May 22, 2025, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

In the film, Culkin portrays cousin Benji to the lead. The award therefore came under 2 years after the end of the hit drama. He went on to play Caesar Flickerman (younger) in the ‘Hunger Games’ installment ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ a sequel to the 2023 film ‘The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.’ The original series of films saw the character portrayed by Stanley Tucci. Next year, Culkin is set to star in an as-yet-unnamed love-comedy from Nancy Meyers, co-starring Erin Doherty and Jude Law. In addition, Culkin commented on two other points in his conversation with Heart Breakfast. Firstly, he wasn’t sure if he was permitted to speak about the upcoming film. Secondly, he dismissed the notion of ‘Succession’ continuing, joking that perhaps fans would next want a series centered around Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun). ‘Succession’ ran for 4 seasons on HBO from 2018 to 2023.