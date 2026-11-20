Does Wellie die? ‘Sunrise On The Reaping’ ending explained as movie changes a major character’s fate

The film makes some major changes to Suzanne Collins' novel, including a shocking death that changes Haymitch's journey.

The highly anticipated ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ premiered recently, and fans can now finally see how things unfolded in the latest ‘Hunger Games’ film. The film concluded with quite a surprising ending involving the lead characters, Wellie (played by Rada Rae), Maysilee (played by Mckenna Grace), and Haymitch (played by Joseph Zada), among others. The Second Quarter Quell, featuring double the number of tributes (48), came down to the final four.

A still from ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ (Image Source: Lionsgate)

The final four were: Maysilee, Wellie, Haymitch, and Silka. Similar to Suzanne Collins’ novel, Maysilee is attacked by deadly birds and dies from the injuries she sustained. A major change in the film from the book was Wellie’s death. In the book, Wellie survives, but the film surprised fans when Silka kills her. Previously in the Games, Haymitch agreed to sabotage the competition and to show President Snow that the districts won’t be continuing to play by their rules, and he was also ready to get killed while doing that.

A still from ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ (Image Source: Lionsgate)

During the final showdown between him and Silka, he used the arena's built-in force field to his advantage. It could be seen when Silka threw her axe towards him; it rebounded due to the force field, striking it back at Silka and killing her. In the book, Silka’s death is described as being struck by a hammer, but it is different in the film.

A still from ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ (Image Source: Lionsgate)

​After Silka’s death, Haymitch tries to destroy the arena. But he soon realizes he is the last standing tribute and the winner. He returns to District 12 but is punished by President Snow for his defiance in the arena. The President unleashes brutal retaliation after Haymitch returns to the district. Haymitch’s house is set on fire, killing his family members. As a result, his mother and younger brother, Sid, are the only survivors. Even after that, President Snow continues by targeting Haymitch’s Covey girlfriend, Lenore Dove. Unknown to the President’s plan, Haymitch ends up feeding Lenore poisoned gumdrops, which results in her dying in front of him.