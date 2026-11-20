Is Marvel replacing Iron Man? The truth behind Tony Stark’s new ‘Iron Thing’ identity

A ‘Hulk War’ reveal gives Tony Stark a monstrous new name and a body bigger than the Infernal Hulk

Tony Stark has developed and donned many heavy-duty armors throughout his career, including the Hulkbuster, Thorbuster, and Galactus-buster. But this month’s latest ‘Iron Man’ variant is the only one not created by the billionaire playboy in his R&D lab, prompting many to wonder whether it will replace the original.

Iron Man in the MCU (Image Source: Marvel.com)

The name, The Iron Thing, is Stark’s, but was distorted into a monster by the Infernal Hulk as part of the comic event ‘Hulk War: Infernal Rage.’ He is said to be the Infernal Hulk’s first monstrous recruit, according to Screen Rant. Stark dons the new Hellbuster armor, introduced in ‘Infernal Hulk #6’ in April, and wields a spear connected to the One Above All, Marvel’s highest cosmic power. However, he is ultimately defeated by the Infernal Hulk and transformed into a giant creature larger than the Hulk, with a plain gray face mask. This same corrupted roster changes Captain America into The War Dead, Spider-Man into The Arthropod, Captain Marvel into The Ebon Sphinx, Jubilee into The Angler, and Vision into The Diaboli Ex Machina.

An image pack released by Marvel on November 18 revealed some of artist Nic Klein’s artwork for these ‘Infernal Avengers.’ The artist stated that his personal pick was the Iron Thing because the character is “a huge, gross, veiny lump of flesh and muscle.” He added, “When coming up with the Infernal Avengers, Phillip and I worked closely together like usual. For some of them, like The War Dead, Angler, and The Arthropod, he had very specific ideas. When he first pitched me The War Dead, I was super excited because it’s such a horrific concept—all the soldiers Cap couldn’t save come out of the blood that he bleeds constantly... fantastic!”

‘Infernal Avengers’ designs by Nic Klein (Image Source: Marvel.com)

Announced at New York Comic Con in October, ‘Hulk War: Infernal Rage’ is a five-issue series that concludes the Infernal Hulk saga by Johnson & Klein, in which an ancient evil called The Eldest overtakes The Incredible Hulk. Three Infernal Hulk Vs. one-shots featuring Wolverine, the Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man have already set the stage for the event, with ‘Infernal Hulk Vs. Avengers #1’ releasing on December 2. The #1 issue, available on February 3, 2027, sees Manhattan ravaged by a swarm of monsters as the Infernal Hulk unveils a plan that could change all life on Earth. Additionally, a new Gray Hulk joins the fight to take down the Infernal Hulk, and a familiar face from Bruce Banner’s past makes an appearance.

Notably, there will also be a run of solo books starring Iron Man. As per the list of upcoming Marvel titles for February 2027, Tony will feature in ‘Iron Man #16’ by Joshua Williamson and Carmen Carnero, also hitting shelves on February 3, 2027. This is the third installment of ‘The Incarcerated Iron Man’ arc, as he falls under Moonstone’s power. There is currently no indication that any of this content will make its way into the MCU. Marvel’s press releases about ‘Hulk War’ have not mentioned any connection to the film universe. Robert Downey Jr. portrayed Iron Man across the first 3 Avengers films, and his version of the character was killed off at the climax of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 2019. However, seven years later, the actor will reprise his role in the MCU to portray Doctor Doom in ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ set to be released on December 18, 2026.