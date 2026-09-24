Chris Rock’s ‘Misty Green’ sets release date in new satirical trailer

Chris Rock returns as writer and director with 'Misty Green', a comedy-drama starring Adam Driver, Rosalind Eleazar, and Daniel Kaluuya.

Chris Rock is returning to the director’s chair with ‘Misty Green,’ his first feature film since 2014’s ‘Top Five.’ ‘Misty Green’ will arrive in select theaters on October 9. Rock wrote and directed the film, which features Adam Driver, Rosalind Eleazar, Anna Kendrick, Daniel Kaluuya, and Topher Grace. The movie follows an actress attempting to revive her career years after her Hollywood breakthrough. The story follows her efforts to navigate the second half of her career after her breakthrough.

Adam Driver as Zach in a still from 'Misty Green' (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Rock's previous directorial feature, ‘Top Five,’ starred him alongside Rosario Dawson, Gabrielle Union, Kevin Hart, and Tracy Morgan. The new trailer keeps many of the story's details hidden while introducing the central characters and the film's tone. It alternates between lighter scenes and those dealing with more serious issues related to the entertainment business. Adam Driver has been tapped to play one of the lead roles. Driver is set to play Mister Sinister in Marvel’s upcoming ‘X-Men’ movie, due in 2028.

Chris Rock leads the cast alongside Adam Driver, Rosalind Eleazar, Anna Kendrick, Daniel Kaluuya, and Topher Grace. Kaluuya returns to live-action film following his appearance in ‘Nope’ in 2022. He also provided a voice role in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in 2023. Kendrick’s list of films includes ‘Up in the Air,’ the ‘Pitch Perfect’ franchise, and ‘A Simple Favor.’ Grace is known for playing Eddie Brock in ‘Spider-Man 3.’ Eleazar has appeared in projects including the television series ‘Slow Horses’ and the film ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield.’

Daniel Kaluuya as Jay in a still from 'Misty Green' (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Eleazar takes the title role in ‘Misty Green,’ marking her first major film lead. Her path to the role was unusual after technical problems disrupted a Zoom audition, including loud music, passing trains, and an unstable internet connection. She later flew to Los Angeles to audition for Rock in person and ultimately secured the part.

David Brooks, James Lopez, Peter Rice, and Tommy Oliver are also producers of ‘Misty Green’. The film has a runtime of 103 minutes and carries an R rating. Its classification reflects the movie's combination of drama, comedy, and adult-oriented material. The film has already screened for some critics and currently holds a 69% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 26 reviews.