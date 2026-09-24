MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Chris Rock’s ‘Misty Green’ sets release date in new satirical trailer

Chris Rock returns as writer and director with 'Misty Green', a comedy-drama starring Adam Driver, Rosalind Eleazar, and Daniel Kaluuya.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Rosalind Eleazar as Misty Green in a still from 'Misty Green' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | A24)
Rosalind Eleazar as Misty Green in a still from 'Misty Green' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Chris Rock is returning to the director’s chair with ‘Misty Green,’ his first feature film since 2014’s ‘Top Five.’ ‘Misty Green’ will arrive in select theaters on October 9. Rock wrote and directed the film, which features Adam Driver, Rosalind Eleazar, Anna Kendrick, Daniel Kaluuya, and Topher Grace. The movie follows an actress attempting to revive her career years after her Hollywood breakthrough. The story follows her efforts to navigate the second half of her career after her breakthrough.

Adam Driver as Zach in a still from 'Misty Green'
Adam Driver as Zach in a still from 'Misty Green' (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Rock's previous directorial feature, ‘Top Five,’ starred him alongside Rosario Dawson, Gabrielle Union, Kevin Hart, and Tracy Morgan. The new trailer keeps many of the story's details hidden while introducing the central characters and the film's tone. It alternates between lighter scenes and those dealing with more serious issues related to the entertainment business. Adam Driver has been tapped to play one of the lead roles. Driver is set to play Mister Sinister in Marvel’s upcoming ‘X-Men’ movie, due in 2028.

Chris Rock leads the cast alongside Adam Driver, Rosalind Eleazar, Anna Kendrick, Daniel Kaluuya, and Topher Grace. Kaluuya returns to live-action film following his appearance in ‘Nope’ in 2022. He also provided a voice role in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in 2023. Kendrick’s list of films includes ‘Up in the Air,’ the ‘Pitch Perfect’ franchise, and ‘A Simple Favor.’ Grace is known for playing Eddie Brock in ‘Spider-Man 3.’ Eleazar has appeared in projects including the television series ‘Slow Horses’ and the film ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield.’

Daniel Kaluuya as Jay in a still from 'Mystic Green'
Daniel Kaluuya as Jay in a still from 'Misty Green' (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Eleazar takes the title role in ‘Misty Green,’ marking her first major film lead. Her path to the role was unusual after technical problems disrupted a Zoom audition, including loud music, passing trains, and an unstable internet connection. She later flew to Los Angeles to audition for Rock in person and ultimately secured the part.

David Brooks, James Lopez, Peter Rice, and Tommy Oliver are also producers of ‘Misty Green’. The film has a runtime of 103 minutes and carries an R rating. Its classification reflects the movie's combination of drama, comedy, and adult-oriented material. The film has already screened for some critics and currently holds a 69% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 26 reviews.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Off Campus’ star joins Sydney Sweeney in ‘Hollow’ for a major new role
MOVIES

‘Off Campus’ star joins Sydney Sweeney in ‘Hollow’ for a major new role

Sydney Sweeney’s 'Hollow' has added a rising star as Brom Bones in Sony’s new supernatural reimagining of 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.'
24 minutes ago
‘Day Drinker’ sets release date as first teaser reveals Johnny Depp’s transformation
MOVIES

‘Day Drinker’ sets release date as first teaser reveals Johnny Depp’s transformation

Johnny Depp’s new look takes center stage as the ‘Day Drinker’ teaser hints at danger aboard a private yacht.
2 hours ago
Nicolas Cage’s ‘Madden’ sets release date as trailer charts NFL icon’s rise
MOVIES

Nicolas Cage’s ‘Madden’ sets release date as trailer charts NFL icon’s rise

‘Madden’ follows John Madden's journey from the Raiders’ sidelines to the broadcast booth and video games.
3 hours ago
Do Olive and Adam end up together? Prime Video’s ‘The Love Hypothesis’ puts a fake relationship to test
MOVIES

Do Olive and Adam end up together? Prime Video’s ‘The Love Hypothesis’ puts a fake relationship to test

‘The Love Hypothesis’, starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman in lead, is now streaming on Prime Video
11 hours ago
‘The Family Stone’ sequel adds ‘Hacks’ star in exciting new role
MOVIES

‘The Family Stone’ sequel adds ‘Hacks’ star in exciting new role

‘The Families Stone’ will see Sarah Jessica Parker, Claire Danes, Rachel McAdams, and more reprise their roles
13 hours ago
‘Dynamic Duo’ gets major casting news as DC changes its release plans
MOVIES

‘Dynamic Duo’ gets major casting news as DC changes its release plans

‘Dynamic Duo’ has locked in its Robin and Red Hood cast along with a new release date
15 hours ago
‘Gremlins 3’ set to return after more than 35 years but fans still have a long wait ahead
MOVIES

‘Gremlins 3’ set to return after more than 35 years but fans still have a long wait ahead

The film was originally scheduled to premiere on November 19, 2027, but its release has now been delayed
15 hours ago
‘Sherlock Holmes’ star joins Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster’s new thriller
MOVIES

‘Sherlock Holmes’ star joins Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster’s new thriller

Scarlett Johansson, Jacob Elordi, and Ari Aster are teaming up with 'Black Rabbit' actor for A24’s mysterious new thriller 'Scapegoat.'
23 hours ago
Seth Rogen and Olivia Wilde’s A24 film ‘The Invite’ finally gets HBO Max release date
MOVIES

Seth Rogen and Olivia Wilde’s A24 film ‘The Invite’ finally gets HBO Max release date

Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton star in A24’s 'The Invite,' a dinner party that takes an unexpected turn.
1 day ago
Brad Bird’s ‘Ray Gunn’ gets limited theatrical release ahead of Netflix debut
MOVIES

Brad Bird’s ‘Ray Gunn’ gets limited theatrical release ahead of Netflix debut

Brad Bird’s long-awaited 'Ray Gunn' has released its first trailer, with the animated sci-fi noir set for theaters and Netflix.
1 day ago