‘Home Alone’ sequel in development with Macaulay Culkin expected to return as Kevin

Culkin pitched Kevin as a father locked out of his own house at a 2025 anniversary event

Macaulay Culkin is set to reprise his role as Kevin McCallister in an upcoming ‘Home Alone’ film under Disney’s 20th Century Studios, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter (THR). Culkin’s last appearance came in 1992’s ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.’ The news follows Puck’s Matthew Belloni spotting the star at Disney Studios in July this year for a meeting with David Greenbaum. Belloni goes on to reveal that Culkin had resisted a potential reboot for many years. After their conversation, Seth Rogen and his longtime producing partner Evan Goldberg have agreed to helm the film.

Macaulay Culkin attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur)

Deadline confirms the duo will write and produce the picture via their production company Point Grey, and that it is currently in the nascent stages. Based on input from Culkin, the film will see the character reimagined as a grown-up Kevin with a child of his own. Culkin first teased the idea in November 2025 during his ‘A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin’ tour, which was held to mark the 35th anniversary of the original film. He explained that adult Kevin becomes a father who’s got a kid who’s sick of not getting attention, and just locks him out of the house. Culkin has explained the house represents the space between him and his child, and he wants to rediscover his way to them. In addition, the actor stated during the event that he may even be willing to revisit the part, provided he is satisfied with the film’s direction, according to THR.

The 1990 original ‘Home Alone’ saw the eponymous 8-year-old boy battle two criminals - Harry and Marv - in an attempt to break into the McCallisters’ home. It was written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, who helmed the 1992 sequel. Both were distributed by 20th Century Fox, now absorbed into the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.

A still from ‘Home Alone’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

Notably, Culkin did not appear in any of the remaining films. ‘Home Alone 3’ initially intended to have Culkin return as a teenager, but he had largely retired from the industry by 1994. Consequently, the role went to Alex D. Linz as Alex Pruitt in the 1997 film. A 2002 made-for-TV film also saw the character recast, this time with Mike Weinberg, marking the first ‘Home Alone’ production not written by Hughes. Finally, Christian Martyn took over the title role for the 2012 release ‘Home Alone: The Holiday Heist.’ Most recently, Disney produced a ‘Home Alone’ film starring Archie Yates as Max Mercer, available on Disney+ since November 2021. Culkin was only 12 when ‘Home Alone 2’ was released on November 20, 1992. The news of his return broke on November 20, 2026, exactly 34 years later, as the actor is now 46.