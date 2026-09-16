‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 Semifinals Recap: 12 acts perform for a spot in the finale

‘America’s Got Talent’ kicked off its semifinals with 12 acts, of which only six will remain

'America's Got Talent' (AGT) Season 21 is one step closer to crowning the ultimate winner. The highly anticipated semifinals featured 12 mind-blowing acts, each bringing their best. Simon Cowell remained absent due to his surgery. Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofía Vergara returned to the panel. But all the power rested in America's hands. "Tonight, you're gonna see 12 acts going head-to-head for a spot in that ultimate showdown. Only six will make it tonight, and that is all down to you and your votes," host Terry Crews shared at the top of the episode. "There's no Live Golden Buzzer. You at home are in charge of everything."

A still of Acro Canine Crew's performance in AGT — (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

The first to perform was 'Acro Canine Crew,' who added another pup to level up their act, seamlessly combining acrobatics and dog tricks with the catchy 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun' by Cyndi Lauper. The audience loved it and cheered with barks. Judges were also in love, with the 'Modern Family' alum saying she could watch the act for "days" and Mel B calling the act "different" from any other similar performance that has been put on the 'AGT' stage across so many years. Kameron Marshall, the magician, was next with another brilliant act. He began by showing off a tattoo he got to celebrate reaching the semifinals. Marshall later had Vergara pull a random card from a bunch, and the chosen card featured his tattoo. The presentation drew applause, with Mel B. calling the performance "brilliant."

Cesar Dias brought on his A-game with a rendition of Louis Armstrong's 'What a Wonderful World.' The singer-comedian was at his funniest with antics that included a faulty mic, ripped pants, faulty stairs, a wardrobe malfunction, and more. Vergara enjoyed the performance, but other judges were not so keen. Veronika Goroshkova was the next stunner on-stage and performed a breathtaking aerial act to Olivia Rodrigo's 'Stupid Song.' During most of the act, she was spinning over the judges' desk and the audience. All three judges were in awe of her talent. Luke Taleno appeared on the stage for the first time as an American citizen and performed a beautiful original song. Everyone from the audience to the judges was happy for the singer. "You are the American Dream," Mandel declared. "You are making your dream come true," the judge added.

Royal Lasers took inspiration from their students and put up a 'glow-in-the-dark' dance act. The performance looked like a video game infused with colorful graphics and special effects. The audience went ballistic with their cheers. Mel B gave them a standing ovation, and Vergara called the performance her "favorite" of the night. Olivia Befus was a bit under the pump, especially after Acro Canine Crew's brilliant display. But she did not let that intimidate her and performed a flawless routine with her dogs to 'Dynamite' by BTS. Vergara stated the act highlighted the love Befus' dogs had for her. Young & Strange took help from two audience members for their magical act. One went inside a box and then magically reappeared on the theater's balcony. The act's X-factor was the comedic moments that left the audience in stitches. Vergara and Mandel loved it, but Mel B did not find it a worthy successor to their previous performance.

A still of Alvarez's performance on AGT — (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Come Here ruled the stage with their performance of Olivia Rodrigo's 'Vampire.' Their synchronized movements and impressive mixture of dance styles stole hearts. Mandel was so impressed that he called them his "favorite human dance troupe" of the season. The last comedian standing in the competition, Daniel Alvarez, was the next to arrive on stage. He again poked fun at his condition, saying, "I'm competing against three magicians, and not one of them could make some legs appear for me." He followed it up with jokes about his family, upbringing, and more. Vergara called the act "amazing," and Mel B appreciated him for pulling through after a rough start.

A still of Ploeger's performance in AGT — (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Geno Ploeger was the last magician of the night. He started with a card act, pulling the same card from his hat that Mandel picked randomly from a pile. The magician then correctly guessed the page number Vergara selected by showing it embroidered on the same hat. The last act was with Mel B, whom he asked to circle a word on a page. The page disappeared and then reappeared in his friend's act, and the word "future," which Mel B circled, also appeared on his friend's stage. Mel B was in awe and called it her "favorite" act of the night. Travis Garland capped off the night with his own spin on Billie Eilish's 'When the Party's Over.' Vergara loved the performance, but Mel B suggested he should have chosen another song in Billie's discography. America clearly has a tough decision to make. Voting lines will remain open until Wednesday, September 16, at 7 a.m. ET, and results will be announced on that night's episode on NBC.