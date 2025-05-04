‘The Masked Singer’ judge Mel B once cursed at her co-star — but here’s what really happened backstage

"But I do feel like he's "that guy". He just needs a bit of help," Mel B said about Dave Hughes during an interview.

'The Masked Singer Australia' judge Mel B shares an icy relationship with her fellow co-star Dave Hughes! In July 2022, the former Spice Girls appeared on a guessing panel for the zany Channel 10 reality show alongside the Australian stand-up comedian. At that time, Hughes mentioned that earlier that week, things turned a bit tense between Mel and him when she told him to 'f**k off.' While making an appearance on Hughesy's 2Day FM breakfast radio show, Mel shed light on the whole matter and defended her controversial behavior. Then, Mel stated that she thought Hughes was 'a bit creepy' when the two of them crossed paths for the first time.

As per the Daily Mail, while justifying her actions, the 'For Once In My Life' hitmaker said, "[What I said] was something along those lines [of "f**k off"] because he was being a bit creepy... a bit stare-y. And I'm like, "What are you doing?" Soon afterward, Mel shared that she and Hughes are on better terms now. Mel further added, "I know he's got a beautiful wife, great kids... that also don't want to spend that much time with him, because they went away on holiday! But I do feel like he's "that guy." He just needs a bit of help."

Later on, Mel admitted that she's constantly at odds with Hughes when they are filming together. Along with this, Mel also revealed that her daughter is one of the biggest fans of Hughes. Mel disclosed, "We were in the car the other day, and we were playing car games like we usually do... and all my daughter kept doing was talking about you. She wouldn't even play the game. She saw a poster of you, and she screamed, "There's Dave!" and I'm like, "What? Play the car game. And for 45 minutes before work, she's just like, "Oh, my God, he's so funny, Mum, isn't he? He's so funny!" So you do have a fan - my daughter." Then, Mel didn't reveal the name of the daughter she was referring to during the chat. However, it seems like Mel was talking about her youngest child, Madison Brown Belafonte, 13.

During an interview on The Sunday Project, Hughes also candidly spoke about his complicated relationship with Mel. "We've got a new panel. We're actually already filming, and it's hectic! Absolutely hectic. I tell you what - I know why Scary Spice is called Scary Spice. I love her, and she knows it, but she and I have a relationship going. She told me to beep off in our first meeting," Hughes said at that time.

When Hughes was asked why he and Mel have clashes, he specified that both of them have strong personalities. Hughes went on to say, "Because I've got my own ideas and she has hers, and sometimes they clash. I love her, though. And she knows I love her." In addition to this, Hughes revealed that Mel gets annoyed when he takes the names of dead celebrities while guessing who's behind the mask on the show. Hughes continued, "I keep guessing dead people on the show. She doesn't understand that's my thing. She just doesn't understand."