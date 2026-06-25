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'Chicago Med,' 'Chicago Fire,' and 'Chicago P.D.' finally get a release date as NBC locks in fall 2026 lineup

NBC is gearing up to bring the ‘One Chicago’ franchise back for new seasons this fall
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 23 MINUTES AGO
Stills from ‘Chicago Med’, ‘Chicago Fire’, and ‘Chicago P.D.’ (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @nbconechicago)
Stills from ‘Chicago Med’, ‘Chicago Fire’, and ‘Chicago P.D.’ (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @nbconechicago)

After months of waiting, fans of ‘Chicago Med’, ‘Chicago Fire’, and ‘Chicago P.D.’ can finally circle a date on their calendars. NBC has officially announced when its biggest Wednesday-night franchise will return, ending the offseason guessing game for viewers. The network recently unveiled its fall 2026 schedule, giving audiences their first concrete look at the upcoming television season. Among the announcements was confirmation that all three ‘One Chicago’ dramas will once again take over Wednesday nights. The franchise will make its return on October 7, with all three series debuting new seasons on the same night. ‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 will kick things off at 8 p.m. ET, followed by ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 at 9 p.m. ET. ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 14 will close out the evening at 10 p.m. ET.

For viewers who cannot tune in during the live broadcasts, NBC is sticking with its current release strategy. Episodes from all three dramas will become available on Peacock the following day, giving fans another opportunity to keep up with the action. The announcement puts an end to the annual wait that often feels a little longer than it really is. Every summer, ‘One Chicago’ followers spend months wondering what lies ahead for their favorite characters after spring finales leave storylines hanging in the balance. This year has been no different. Meanwhile, NBC’s decision to keep the lineup intact is hardly surprising. The three shows are now synonymous with Wednesday nights, becoming a weekly viewing destination for fans who have followed the interconnected franchise for years.

Stills from ‘Chicago P.D.’, ‘Chicago Fire’, and ‘Chicago Med’ (Image Source: Instagram | @nbconechicago)
Stills from ‘Chicago P.D.’, ‘Chicago Fire’, and ‘Chicago Med’ (Image Source: Instagram | @nbconechicago)

While many longtime fans are focused on the fate of ‘Med’, ‘Fire’, and ‘P.D.’, the network used its scheduling announcement to reveal premiere dates for several other programs as well. The following evening, NBC will turn Thursday nights over to another of its most recognizable franchises. ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ will begin its 28th season on October 8 at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the original ‘Law & Order’ at 10 p.m. ET. Those premieres arrive one day after ‘One Chicago’ makes its return. Moreover, ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ is set to debut on September 17, while ‘The Voice’ and the new drama ‘Line of Fire’ are scheduled to premiere on September 21.

Comedy fans will have to wait a little longer. ‘Happy's Place’ and ‘Newlyweds’ are both slated to arrive on October 23, while ‘St. Denis Medical’ and ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ will premiere on November 2. Not every upcoming NBC project made the fall lineup, however. Several anticipated shows are being saved for later in the television season. ‘The Rockford Files’, ‘Sunset P.I.’, ‘Wordle’, and ‘Destination X’ have all been pushed to midseason launches in 2027. NBC has not yet announced exact premiere dates for these programs, but viewers can expect additional details in the coming months.

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